Hrithik Roshan’s son Hrehaan follows family’s legacy with music debut, gets heartfelt love from entire family
Hrehaan, who is also lovingly called Ray by his family, has made his debut as an independent artist with his first single, This Heavenly Place.
Hrithik Roshan’s son Hrehaan Roshan has taken his first step into the music world. Hrehaan, who is also lovingly called Ray by his family, has made his debut as an independent artist with his first single, This Heavenly Place, which is out now. For the track, Hrehaan has taken on the role of singer-songwriter and guitarist. The song has been produced by Sudan, with Ankur Tewari serving as A&R.
Hrithik Roshan’s son Hrehaan makes his music debut
Hrehaan’s debut music video keeps things stripped back, with a black-and-white acoustic setup that puts the focus on his voice. Singing in English, he performs the song while playing the guitar, giving the track a raw and intimate feel.
The release has also brought in plenty of love from his family. Hrithik Roshan shared a video from the song and spoke about his faith in his son’s instincts. He wrote, “You were born with an innate wisdom Ray: I trust it so much. It makes me fearless.”
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Sussanne Khan and Saba Azad cheer for Hrehaan
Hrehaan’s mother, Sussanne Khan, also celebrated the special moment. Sharing her love for her son, she wrote, “So overwhelmed love you beyond anytime.”
Hrithik’s girlfriend, Saba Azad, who is also a singer apart from being an actor, congratulated Hrehaan on the release. She wrote, “So so beautiful Ray. so proud of you.”
Family sends love to Hrehaan
Hrehaan’s grandfather and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also took to the comments to encourage him as he begins this new journey. He wrote, “Ray so proud of you, keep soaring.” His youngest cousin Pashmina Roshan joined in the celebrations as well, leaving a sweet message for Hrehaan. She wrote, “Beautiful! Congratulations Ray.”
Music runs in the family
The Roshan family’s connection with music goes back several decades. Hrehaan’s great-grandfather Roshan was a celebrated music composer in Hindi cinema, while his grand-uncle Rajesh Roshan also made a name for himself as a composer, scoring music for several popular films including Hrithik's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Now, Hrehaan is taking his own route into music as a singer-songwriter and guitarist.
Hrithik Roshan's next
When it comes to Hrithik Roshan, the actor was last seen on the big screen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter and Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, which released in January 2024 and August 2025, respectively. While he is yet to announce his next full-fledged project, Hrithik is confirmed to make a cameo in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2.
Earlier this year, during Prime Video’s slate announcement, Hrithik also revealed that he is expanding his role in the industry by turning producer. Through HRX Films, he is backing the comedy film Mess as well as the upcoming streaming series Storm for Amazon Prime Video. He is producing both projects with his cousin Eshaan Roshan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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