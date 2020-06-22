Sussanne Khan calls Hrithik Roshan ‘best dad ever’, shares precious memories with sons Hrehaan and Hridaan

bollywood

On Father’s Day, Sussanne Khan gave a shout out to her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan for being an excellent father to their sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan. She took to her Instagram account to share a video montage of his sweet moments with the boys and called him ‘the best dad ever’.

“When God knew he couldn’t be everywhere he made ‘A Dad’. Happy daddy’s day Rye... u are simply the best dad ever. #rayridzrye,” Sussanne wrote in her caption.

Fans could not stop awww-ing over the cute video. “Thanku for sharing these beautiful unseen pictures. He is the best dad ever,” one Instagram user wrote. “Aww.. he’s the sweetest. Still remember how he welled up while talking abt them in an interview,” another commented.

Meanwhile, Hrithik shared a funny video of his son Hridaan ‘multitasking’, on Father’s Day. In the video, a visibly tired Hridaan is seen walking through the Colombo airport with his eyes closed. Hrithik quipped that he learnt the ‘true meaning of multitasking’ from his son, as he could ‘walk and sleep both at the same time’.

Despite getting divorced in 2014, Hrithik and Sussanne have stayed on great terms and prioritised being good parents to their children. She temporarily moved into his house during the lockdown, so that they could both spend quality time with their sons during this time.

Hrithik had written in an Instagram post, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns.” He added that Sussanne volunteered to temporarily move into his apartment ‘so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us’. “Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting,” he wrote.

Hrithik has been sharing sneak peeks of his time with Sussanne, Hrehaan and Hridaan on his Instagram account, whether it is their video calls with the rest of the family or playing chess together.

