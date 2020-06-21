Hrithik Roshan shares funny video of son Hridaan ‘sleepwalking’, Katrina Kaif is all heart

bollywood

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 17:07 IST

On Father’s Day, Hrithik Roshan shared an adorable but funny video with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan from one of their holidays. In the video, which was taken at 3am in Colombo airport, the actor’s younger son is seen ‘sleepwalking’.

The video shows a visibly drowsy Hridaan holding Hrithik’s hand and walking through the airport in a state of stupor. As his eyes remain closed throughout, the text on the screen reads that ‘Hridaan is tired but he doesn’t mind it a bit because he can walk and sleep both at the same time!’

Hrithik, who is recording the video, says, “Sleepwalking… Eyes are shut but the body is balancing on its own.” At the end, Hridaan is seen walking past the security check to Hrehaan, who is sleeping peacefully on one of the seats. He then falls asleep almost immediately on the empty seat next to him.

In his caption, Hrithik quipped that he learnt the ‘true meaning of multitasking’ from his son. “Throwback to the day I learnt the true meaning of multitasking. #justanotherdayinadadslife #walkandsleep. (Poor guys, my rule was no matter what , I wasn’t going to pick them up. We all had to walk it on our own.) #Fatheronthejob #24/7 #selfreliance #independent #teachtolearn #brave #strong #resilience #keeplearning #staycurious,” he wrote.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput death: Case filed against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar court

Several Bollywood stars showered love on the cute clip. Tiger Shroff commented, “Hahaha so sweet!” Kiara Advani wrote, “Adorableee.” Katrina Kaif dropped a heart emoji, while Vaani Kapoor commented, “Too cute.”

Hrithik, who was last seen on the big screen in Siddharth Anand’s action thriller War, took part in the I for India online fundraising concert last month. He played the piano and said, “I am very happy to be a part of this amazing initiative. There are people on the frontlines who are fighting for all of us, so please do as much as you can for them. There is a donate button on the Facebook app so please use that to join the give-a-thon and help all our friends at the frontlines of this war.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more