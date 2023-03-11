Hrithik Roshan flexes muscles in new pic, pens note on things that ‘sound boring’: Preity Zinta, Pinkie Roshan react

Hrithik Roshan has shared an unseen picture of his toned body along with what it took for him to maintain it over a period of several months. The actor is seen flexing his biceps in the picture, which won praise from his mom as well as many of his industry friends and fans. The actor is currently working on his action film Fighter. Also read: Hrithik Roshan, girlfriend Saba Azad can't take their eyes off each other, hold hands at Rocket Boys 2 screening

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Hrithik wrote, “When the diet and sleep score is on point, it feels so good. Took this in November 2022. Currently serving as a reminder not to deviate or let go too much while on kids spring break. It’s funny how food and sleep - the easy sounding ones is where most of us fail. Cause they require a quiet mind and content disciplined days. Whereas training and gym is so simple cause it requires aggression which is somehow easier to access than quiet joy. What has helped me change my course and up my joy is meditation. Sounds so boring. But once you give it enough time, magical things happen. I started with 10 mins a year ago. And today an hour seems less…"

Hrithik Roshan shared a note on Instagram.

Hrithik's mom Pinkie Roshan wrote, “Nice!!!!Well done”. His cousin Pashmina Roshan reacted, “Perfectly articulated!” Actor Preity Zinta, who worked with Hrithik in Koi... Mil Gaya, wrote, “Wow! You gotta teach me how to meditate and build those muscles.” Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, “So rightly said!!” Uday Chopra, who worked alongside Hrithik in Dhoom 2, simply wrote “dude” in the comments section. Photographer Dabboo Ratnani commented on the post, “Duggu this is incredible.” Armaan Malik dropped fire emojis in the comments section. A fan also wrote, “What is perfection !!!! here is the example.” As many called him 'Greek God', a comment also read, “Greek god for a reason.”

Hrithik is currently working on Fighter, his second film with Siddharth Anand after War. Siddharth recently delivered a historical blockbuster in Pathaan. Fighter is an aerial action entertainer which brings Hrithik opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time. The film is scheduled to released around Republic Day next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON