Hrithik Roshan looks adorable in this throwback pic with Amitabh Bachchan, recalls sweet memory on his birthday

On Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday on Tuesday, actor Hrithik Roshan shared a sweet throwback post for the veteran actor. While Hrithik and Amitabh have worked together in a few films, the throwback was from much before Hrithik entered the industry. He recalled how he was so star struck by Amitabh as a kid that he backed out of singing with him in the 1979 film Mr Natwarlal. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on birthday, reveals his life lessons

Mr Natwarlal starred Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Amjad Khan, and had Hrithik’s uncle Rajesh Roshan composing the music. One particular song--Mere Paas Aao--was sung by Amitabh himself and required a few kids to sing backup vocals. Recalling that, Hrithik shared a picture of his young self staring at Amitabh on the set, mouth agape. Rajesh Roshan sat next to Amitabh too. “There is a little bit of Amitabh Bachchan in each one of us. Open mouthed and full of wonder. That’s how I still am when I see the man. Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan,” Hrithik wrote in the caption.

Elaborating on the story behind the picture, Hrithik wrote, “Mehboob studio Bombay 1979: My chacha Mr. Rajesh Roshan took me along for the song recording for Mr. Natwarlal after I agreed to sing a line in the song “Mere pass aao”. I backed out last minute , for reasons very clearly visible on my face in the picture above.”

Several fans as well as Hrithik’s industry colleagues commented on the picture. Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar commented, “What a lovely image & moment. One fan wrote, “What a golden moment.”

Amitabh turned 80 on October 11. He received birthday wishes from several industry colleagues, ranging from Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan to Rajinikanth and Mohanlal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, shared best wishes for the veteran actor, to which he responded on Twitter as well.

