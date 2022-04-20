Hrithik Roshan poses with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan during LA vacation; fans shower love on 'happy family'. See photo

A new picture has emerged from Hrithik Roshan's vacation with his kids in the United States. The actor had left for Los Angeles from Mumbai with his sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan on April 1. They continue to be in LA, and were joined by another family from Bollywood during the holiday. Filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani recently shared a picture that showed his family and Hrithik's family posing together. Also Read| Hrithik Roshan visits USC LA campus with sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan; students say, 'every non-brown person was confused'

Ritesh Sidhwani took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share the picture, and captioned it, "Meet #thegangofla with @dollysidhwani #girlinthegang #morefunlessdrama." His wife Dolly Sidhwani reposted it on her Instagram Stories, adding a Los Angeles sticker. The photograph showed Hrithik on the far left holding his younger son Hridaan, while his elder son Hrehaan stood next to his brother. Ritesh and Dolly's sons were also in the picture.

Fans showered love on the post, with one writing, "That's such a cool gang, cooolest people." Another commented, "Lovely." A third one wrote, "Happy family." The photo also started doing rounds on social media, where a fan referred to Hrithik's two sons, whom he shares with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, as "Junior Hrithiks."

Meanwhile, a fan asked if Hrithik holidaying with Ritesh means they could be collaborating on a project together. "Rules...a possible reunion with excel??...can we hope??....pls say yaar!!!" the fan wrote. Ritesh is co-founder of production house Excel Entertainment along with Farhan Akhtar. Hrithik last worked with the production house when he starred alongside Farhan, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin in the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Hrithik, who was last seen in War in 2019, will be next seen in Vikram Vedha. The film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, will hit the theatres on September 30. Hrithik will also be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie is slated to arrive in cinemas on January 26, 2023.

