Hrithik Roshan practises Bihari accent for Super 30 in old video, leaves fans and crew in splits. Watch

Actor Hrithik Roshan practises his diction in a throwback behind-the-scenes video from the sets of his film Super 30. In the clip shared by a fan account on Instagram, Hrithik said, "Situation. Situation ko kehte hai situasion (Situation is pronounced as situasion)." A person behind the camera asked him to give an example of the word. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan sings Jadoo in a Bihari accent in an unseen BTS video of Super 30)

After thinking for a few seconds, Hrithik replied--trying to mimic his character Anand Kumar, "Situasion ae hai ki ee waqt mein chuhe daur rahe hai. Dikhai nahi derahe hai kyuki woh peth mein daur rahe hai. (Laughing) Khana lag gaya aur hum kaam karrahe hai toh chuhe daur rahe hai. Toh situasion hai woh (Situation is such that mice are currently running. They can't be seen as they are running inside the stomach. The food has been served and I'm working so mice are running. This is the situation)."

Hrithik then asked a person, "Feel hua chuha? Feel horaha hai ke nahi chuha? Peth mein jo chuha hai woh feel horaha hai ki nahi (Can you feel the mouse? Can you feel it inside your stomach)?" He then made funny movements showing how a mouse would be moving inside the stomach. "Nikal jayega rokh k rakho (Hold it lest it should escape)."

A fan shared the clip with the caption, "Aaj ki situation ee hai ke Anand babua izz back (Today's situation is that Anand is back)! #behindthescenes #Super30 #HrithikRoshan #3YearsOfSuper30." Reacting to the clip, a fan commented, "Aap badmaas ho gye hai pata hai (You've become naughty do you know that)?" "Hrithik mentions 'EHEEEE' he says it with a lot of dedication," added another person.

A comment read, "Awww he looks adorable in every way." An Instagram user said, "Gorgeous! How lucky is Saba? Although, he’s lucky too. Perfect match." "Sir I like your #Bihari style," wrote a person. "Awww cute, Hrithik is looking like Hrehaan here," said a fan.

Super 30 is a biographical drama film based on the life of mathematics teacher Anand Kumar. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film stars Hrithik Roshan as Anand. It also features Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Sandhu, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastava and Amit Sadh. The film globally earned ₹208 crore and was one of the highest-grossing films of 2019.

Hrithik will next be seen in the action-thriller Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film will also have Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Yogita Bihani in supporting roles. He will also be been seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone.

