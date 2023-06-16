Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan host Gaur Gopal Das at their Mumbai home, pose with monk. See pics

Actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pinkie Roshan recently hosted monk and motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das. Their children Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan as well as granddaughter Suranika also attended the get-together. Rakesh's brother Rajesh Roshan's daughter Pashmina Roshan was also seen. (Also Read | Virat Kohli calls Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai a ‘cult' hit)

Rakesh's post

Gaur Gopal Das with Sunaina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Suranika Soni.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Rakesh shared a picture with Gaur Gopal Das at his home. The photo also featured Hrithik, Sunaina Roshan and Suranika. All of them posed and smiled for the camera. For the meet, Hrithik opted for a full-sleeved maroon T-shirt, blue denims and a yellow cap. Rakesh wore a white shirt and trousers. Pinkie, Sunaina and Suranika were seen in ethnic wear.

Rakesh captioned the post, "It was such an honour to have @gaurgopaldas come to our home and bless us with his presence and words (hibiscus emoji) filled with gratitude (folded hands emoji)." Reacting to the post, Gaur Gopal Das commented, "It was an absolute pleasure spending time with all of you. Thank you so much for having me over @rakesh_roshan9 ji."

Pinkie's post

Pinkie Roshan also shared a post on Instagram as all of them including Pashmina sat and listened to Gaur Gopal Das. She also gave a peek inside her living room. Several chairs were seen in the room next to a wooden chair. The walls were painted in white with one side featuring a photo of Rakesh hugging Hrithik from behind. A few tables, several potted plants, and art pieces were also seen in the room. A rug was placed in the centre of the room.

She captioned the post, "A blessed day!!!! A day in Gratitude. A humbling day. In the midst of @gaurgopaldas an unforgettable experience to hear and share at our home. Overwhelmed and THANKFUL to @gaurgopaldas once again." A comment read, "He is truly wonderful missed being there and listening to his discourse! Always admired him !" An Instagram user wrote, "Yes he is such a peaceful & humble human being.

Hrithik's upcoming films

Fans will see Hrithik in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, billed as India's first aerial-action film. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Karan Singh Grover. It will release in theatres in January 2024. He also has War 2 in the pipeline.

