Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan calls Vikram Vedha one of her favourite movies, Saba Azad asks fans to watch film

Actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan praised his film Vikram Vedha calling it one of her 'favourite movies ever'. Taking to Instagram, Sussanne shared a poster featuring Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan from an action sequence in the film. (Also Read | Vikram Vedha movie review: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's chemistry shines through in this masala action thriller)

Sussanne Khan, sharing the post, captioned it, "RA RA RA RA…Rooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever!!! Superrrrbly gripping and full of thrillssss!! Congratulations @hrithikroshan @saifalikhan_online and the entire team… for this tremendous entertainer!!! This one is going to be a huggge BLOCKBUSTER (okay, muscle, raised hands and angel emojis)."

Hrithik's girlfriend-actor Saba Azad also gave a shoutout to Vikram Vedha and asked fans to watch the film. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Saba re-shared a post by Hrithik and wrote, "1 day to go!!!!!" and also added the hashtag--Vikram Vedha. In her next post, she added a ticket link and wrote, "Book your tickets here!!"

Actor Karisma Kapoor also shared a post on Vikram Vedha on her Instagram Stories. Posting a poster, she wrote, "All the best Saif @hrithikroshan and #TeamVikramVedha." Vikram Vedha is the Hindi version of Tamil hit of the same name and Hrithik essays the role of titular gangster Vedha. The role was originally played by Vijay Sethupathi in the 2017 film.

The neo-noir action crime thriller, inspired by the Indian folktale Vikram-Betaal, follows a tough police officer Vikram (Saif), who sets out to track down and arrest the tenacious gangster Vedha. Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, who also helmed the original. The film released in theatres on Friday. The movie is produced by S Sashikanth and Bhushan Kumar.

The Hindustan Times review read, "Vikram Vedha is a stylised, blown-up, and somewhat sanitised remake of a cult classic. It needs to be all those things given its size and scale, and the star power it carries. The remake is choppy with some bits left out from the original, which may have made the film better. But the makers decided to opt for style over substance in some parts. The good thing is that it is not choppy enough to be noticeable or at least, annoying. Vikram Vedha works as both a thriller and a masala action flick. It is enjoyable and even manages a few whistles and claps in a packed hall. It will get you your money’s worth, even if that worth is not ₹75 anymore."

