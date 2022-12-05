Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad holds his hand as they step out for lunch date in Mumbai. Watch

Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad were seen out for a lunch date on Monday after the actor returned to Mumbai recently. The two were spotted by the paparazzi in casual outfits as they stepped out to spend time with one another. Hrithik and Saba began dating earlier this year and made their relationship official this May. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad hug her ex-boyfriend Imaad Shah as they meet in Mumbai. Watch)

On Monday, Hrithik was wearing a sleeveless light grey hoodie with a blue tank top and white pants. Saba was seen in a light blue tube top with light grey pants. Both wore sneakers for their date. After exiting the restaurant, the couple got inside the same car. Recently, Hrithik denied reports that Saba and he are moving in together soon.

The actor will reunite with his War (2019) director Siddharth Anand for Fighter. He was recently in Assam shooting for the upcoming project. The action film co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor will release on January 25, 2024.

The actor was previously married to Suzzane Khan for 14 years. They have two sons--Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Both Hrithik and Saba have been spotted on friendly terms with their exes. Saba dated musician-actor Imaad Shah for several years.

Saba, who made her film debut with the 2008 film Dil Kabaddi opposite Rahul Bose, was last seen in the critically acclaimed period series Rocket Boys alongside Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh. She is also part of the feature film Minimum with Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni in Rumana Molla's directorial debut.

Hrithik was last seen in the Hindi remake Vikram Vedha with co-star Saif Ali Khan. The son of actor-turned-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik made his blockbuster debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000. The father and son duo have previously stated that they would like to make a fourth film in the Krrish franchise.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.