IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan's parents Pinkie and Rakesh Roshan dress up to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary. See pics
Pinkie Roshan shared new pictures with Rakesh Roshan.
Pinkie Roshan shared new pictures with Rakesh Roshan.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan's parents Pinkie and Rakesh Roshan dress up to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary. See pics

  • Actor Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie celebrated 50 years of marriage with filmmaker Rakesh Roshan by sharing a bunch of pictures. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 05:00 PM IST

Actor Hrtihik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan took to her Instagram page to share fresh pictures with her husband, actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, as they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Thursday. They were dressed in wedding finery.

Sharing the first of the pictures, Pinkie wrote: "Waiiting for my groom." She was dressed like a bride with henna on her hands and heavy jewellery. Reacting to it, Ayesha Shroff wrote: "Sooooooo cuuuuute Pinkee." Many Instagram users wrote "absolutely adorable", "so pretty happy anniversary" and "gorgeous bride", among other comments.


Sharing the second picture, this time with Rakesh, Pinkie wrote: "Groom has arrived." The third picture was a close-up of their hands as Rakesh was seen holding Pinkie's hand. Sharing it, she wrote: "Forever yours #mypastmypresentandmyfuture thankyou for all your wishes."


On Thursday, sharing a video montage with pictures from the time of her wedding to now, Pinkie wrote: "Celebrating 50 years I am not perfect.. Neither are you. Yet we created a beautiful imperfect world of our own. Here's to 50 years of learning, growing, understanding, adapting & loving unconditionally. Thank you for the happiest 50 years of my life. To many more @rakesh_roshan9."

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan recalls first meeting with Aishwarya Rai when he was a 'production boy', admits he had a crush on her

Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan posted a long note for them and wrote: "Love is a beautiful blessed feeling.. all those who have the love of an unconditional family through all the ups and downs of life are truly blessed..Happy happiest 50 years anniversary Mama and Papa.. wish you the world of love, the biggest smiles, and many ‘laugh out loud s’ and also the best part of life ahead of you... #50yearsofwinning #loveislove #unconditional #happypeopleshinebrighter."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
hrithik roshan pinkie roshan rakesh roshan + 1 more

Related Stories

Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
bollywood

Baby Hrithik Roshan appears in Pinkie’s video to mark 50th wedding anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 04:25 PM IST
  • Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Thursday. Watch the video shared by her on Instagram to commemorate the milestone.
READ FULL STORY
Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan in the pool.
Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan in the pool.
bollywood

Rakesh drops flirty comment on wife Pinkie’s pool photo, Hrithik showers love

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • Pinkie Roshan shared a new picture with her husband, Rakesh Roshan, on Instagram. She got compliments from her son Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP