Hrithik Roshan thinks ex-wife Sussanne Khan looks ‘really cool’ in her ‘cute work outfit’, check it out here

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan once again showed that no love has been lost between them. Hrithik, on Tuesday, took a moment to appreciate how nice his ex-wife looked in a new photoshoot.

Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to share a short video in which she shot a campaign for the lifestyle brand she co-runs with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. “A cute work outfit a day keeps the doctors away.. @thelabellife We have fun while we work with our easy breezy office looks…BTS shoot day,” she captioned the post, which showed her modelling in various outfits.

Hrithik took to the comments section and wrote, “Looking really cool Sussanne,” and added an applause emoji. Sussanne's sister, Farah Khan Ali, Bipasha Basu, and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor also complimented her. Anushka Ranjan wrote, “How stunning are you looking.”

Hrithik and Sussanne were childhood sweethearts who were married from 2000 to 2014. They have two children, Hridhaan and Hrehaan, and are often seen on outings with the family. They also participate in milestone events in each other's lives.

Last year, at the onset of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Sussanne moved into Hrithik's house to be closer to the kids, for which he appreciated her in a social media post. A few years ago, their friendly equation sparked rumours of a reconciliation. However, Sussanne ruled out any such possibility. She tweeted in 2016, “I request people to stop speculating. There will never be a reconciliation with @iHrithik. But we will always be good parents. #no1priority.”