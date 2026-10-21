HT Interview: Isha Koppikar says she regrets turning down Sonali Kulkarni's role in Dil Chahta Hai

From Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi to Company and Don 2, actor Isha Koppikar’s career spanned across genres and industries. In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, the actor reflected on her film career, choosing meaningful roles, embracing diverse genres, self-acceptance, personal style and building habits that last beyond motivation.

Isha Koppikar reflects on her film career. (isha_konnects/Instagram)

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Isha Koppikar reflects on her film career

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Isha Koppikar made her feature film debut with the Telugu film W/o V. Vara Prasad in 1997, followed by her Tamil debut in Kaadhal Kavithai in 1998 and her Bollywood debut with Fiza in 2000. From romantic dramas like Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi to crime thriller web series like Suranga, her journey across genres and film industries reflects her evolution as an actor, with each project bringing new experiences and opportunities to explore diverse roles.

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{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on her journey, Isha said, “The best thing you can do as an actor is adapt and evolve with age. As actors, we often feel we never age, but we must embrace change and explore diverse roles. It is important to break the monotony because people get bored seeing you in the same role again and again.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on her journey, Isha said, “The best thing you can do as an actor is adapt and evolve with age. As actors, we often feel we never age, but we must embrace change and explore diverse roles. It is important to break the monotony because people get bored seeing you in the same role again and again.” {{/usCountry}}

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Isha also expressed her desire to explore diverse genres, including biopics, action, spiritual and mythological films. A Taekwondo black belt, she believes action roles would be a natural fit for her.

The song Khallas from the film Company introduced audiences to a different side of Isha Koppikar. Reflecting on the role, she said, “I was not really prepared for it because, before that, I had done very conservative, girl-next-door roles and never thought I would fit the bill. But my director ensured that he brought out the ‘Khallas’ girl in me.”

Behind the scenes from Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi

Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi is one of the memorable films from Rajshri Productions and remains a notable part of Isha Koppikar’s filmography. Reflecting on her character Chandni, Isha said, “I resonate with the simplicity that Chandni brought to the character because, in real life, I am fairly simple.” She also described working with Rajshri Productions and Sooraj Barjatya as a great experience, recalling her time with co-star Sonu Sood fondly. “He's a very fine human being. We were in Bhopal for almost a month, and I had a great time. It touched my soul and made me realise that such people exist.”

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Working culture across film industries

The Indian film industry encompasses several regional cinemas, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Punjabi and Marathi, offering actors opportunities to explore diverse storytelling styles. Isha Koppikar is among those who have experienced this diversity firsthand. Reflecting on her time in the Southern film industry, she said, “They are very loyal to their actors and very emotional. Their sensibilities are different from those here in Bombay.”

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“From Thalapathy Vijay and Nagarjuna to Arvind Swami and Ravi Shankar, I got the chance to work with versatile and veteran actors, and the experience greatly shaped my career,” she added.

Isha Koppikar on choosing meaningful roles

Rather than moving from one film to another, Isha Koppikar chose to be selective about the projects she took on. Reflecting on her approach, she said, “If you are financially dependent on your acting career, you tend to compromise creatively at some point. I think it is very important not to make creative compromises if you are passionate about acting. I started at the age of 16, and I had nobody to guide me because I don’t come from a film background.”

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Isha Koppikar also revealed that she had to turn down several roles because of prior commitments. “The role played by Sonali Kulkarni opposite Saif Ali Khan in Dil Chahta Hai was offered to me, but I had to turn it down because I was committed to Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat. I regret that decision,” she said.

How OTT platforms are changing the storytelling

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OTT platforms have significantly changed how audiences consume content and how films perform. Reflecting on this shift, Isha Koppikar said, “Mainstream cinema is more about filling theatres over the weekend, but I think what is crucial now is content. Digitalisation has taught us that content is definitely more important than the names you choose to cast in a film. Ultimately, it doesn't matter who is in the film as much as the content itself.”

Isha Koppikar on self-acceptance and motivation

Apart from being an actor, Isha Koppikar is also a TEDx speaker. In a candid conversation about her personality, personal style, fashion sense and skincare routine, she shared that she prefers keeping things natural and avoids applying too many products to her skin. She also highlighted how social media is contributing to body image issues, with many people struggling with body dysmorphia and finding it difficult to accept themselves as they are.

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“People want to look like somebody, be like somebody and act like somebody. Emulating is different. You can admire someone, but don’t try to be exactly like them. You should focus on creating the best version of yourself. You can’t be like anyone else. We are so consumed by other people’s lives that we forget our own. We are beautiful in our own way. You have to be your own kind of beautiful,” she added.