#HTCityatCannes: Country of honour, India shines at 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival

The film personalities from India, seen on the Cannes red carpet included AR Rahman, Ricky Kej, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde, Tamannah Bhatia, Vani Tripathi, Shekhar Kapur and Prasoon Joshi.
Indian delegation led by Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur at Cannes Film Festival 2022.
Published on May 17, 2022 11:13 PM IST
BySonal Kalra

The 75th edition of Festival de Cannes, one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals was inaugurated on May17 in the French Riviera City of Cannes. In a first, India has been designated as the Country of Honour at the festival, in tribute to the 75th year of Indian independence.

Tuesday evening saw India’s largest ever contingent walk the famous red carpet, led by Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

The film personalities from India, seen on the red carpet included Oscar winning composer AR Rahman, Grammy awards winner Ricky Kej, actors R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde, Tamannah Bhatia, Vani Tripathi, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

In a message to the Indian delegation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s seamless possibilities to the filmmakers of the world. “Our spellbinding locations, technological prowess in filmmaking, and the talent of young men and women provide a perfect backdrop for filmmakers,” he said in the message.

Among the cinematic highlights from India at Cannes this year is the world premier of Rocketry-a biography of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, and the screening of the restored print of Satyajit Ray’s 1970-urban drama Pratidwandi, to the mark the filmmaker’s centenary. Actor Deepika Padukone is in the jury of the film festival this year.

