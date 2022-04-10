HTCityCheers23: From Alia Bhatt to Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood celebs who made their onscreen debut in 1999

1999 is a special year for HT City, it is our birth year after all! And ‘99 is significant in Bollywood as well, for a number of stars including Alia Bhatt, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shahid Kapoor and more first made their mark on screen, and continue their impressive journey till date.

Alia Bhatt in Sangharsh (1999)

Much before Alia Bhatt entered Bollywood as a student in 2012, she started her onscreen journey in 1999 with Sangharsh, playing the younger version of Preity Zinta’s character. 13 years later, she reappeared with Student of the Year, going on to break several perceptions about her, from just being a pretty face to being a privileged star kid. She has picked diverse roles to prove her mettle be it Imtiaz Ali’s Highway, Udta Punjab, Gully Boy, Raazi, Dear Zindagi or Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her wit is also something which has won everyone’s heart, which got proved when she poked fun at herself with the Genius of the Year video. Now, she is on a new journey of exploring the industry as a producer as well.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sarfarosh (1999)

Do you know Nawazuddin Siddiqui walked into Bollywood with a nameless character? His first onscreen appearance was in Aamir Khan’s Sarfarosh in 1999, in which he played a local criminal who is arrested and interrogated after a raid. From being nameless to acclaimed, Siddiqui has come a long way, single-handedly reversing the definition of a typical Bollywood hero. Today, he is credited for projects such as Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Liar’s Dice, Badlapur, Talaash, and Serious Men.

John Abraham in Chupke Chupke (1999)

It was Pankaj Udhas’s music video, Chupke Chupke, which brought John Abraham out of the modelling world, and launched his career as an actor. He might be known for action and thrill today, but he entered as the lover boy with his captivating long locks and charming dimples. He made his Bollywood debut with Jism in 2003, following it up with Saaya, and Paap. He is currently caught up with the action genre and has done thrillers such as Satyameva Jayate 2 and Mumbai Saga.

Shahid Kapoor in Aankhon Mein... (1999)

Before he entered Bollywood in 2003, Shahid was seen as a background dancer in Taal song, Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye, and in Aryans’ music video Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra in 1999 — both of which boosted his confidence to work on his physique and explore acting. He has worked in films like Jab We Met, Kaminey, Haider, Padmaavat, Udta Punjab, and Kabir Singh. And his career is getting stronger by every passing year.

Sharman Joshi in Godmother (1999)

Son of theatre artist Arvind Joshi, Sharman comes from a family of actors and performing artists, which has influenced him a lot. And it is reflected in the project he picked for his debut, which is an art film, Godmother. He has carved a niche for himself in comedy through projects such as Style, Xcuse Me, and Golmaal. However, he has dabbled other genres as well with several projects including, Life in a... Metro, Hate Story 3, Rang De Basanti and Mission Mangal.

Raima Sen in Godmother (1999)

The daughter of yesteryear actor, Moon Moon Sen, and granddaughter of veteran, late Suchitra Sen, found her way into the industry with Godmother. Along with Bollywood, she also worked in regional films such as Chokher Bali (2002) and The Japanese Wife (2010).

Sanjay Suri in Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999)

He made his debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, and went on to star in many supporting roles. It was only in 2003 when he got his big break with Jhankaar Beats, and people started recognising him for his craft. Lately, he was seen in Heroine, Nil Battey Sannata and Jhalki. He is also a producer.