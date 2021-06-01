Huma Qureshi defends short role in Army of the Dead, says she had 'hardly 15 minutes' in Gangs of Wasseypur too

Actor Huma Qureshi has appeared in back-to-back releases in two weeks -- the big-budget zombie film Army of the Dead, and the political drama series Maharani. While Huma played the lead role in Maharani, she appeared in a supporting role in Army of the Dead, directed by Zack Snyder.

In an interview, she said that she isn't concerned about the length of her roles, and is grateful to her fans for wanting to see more of her.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "I want to say thank you. I love Indian fans. Hindustan ki janta mind-blowing hai (The Indian public is mind-blowing). I did my first film in 2012, Gangs of Wasseypur, in which I was in an ensemble of actors. My role must have been hardly 15 minutes..."

Drawing parallels, she continued, "Now that I'm in a way making my Hollywood debut, in a Zack Snyder film, it's a big ensemble film, it's a very acclaimed director. I have never in my career gone for length of character. It's always about what my character is doing in the film."

Huma said that her character in Army of the Dead, Geeta, is 'integral' to the plot. "She's almost a pivot-point. I would rather do something interesting than do something that isn't really impacting the story."

Snyder in an interview with Hindustan Times gushed about working with Huma. "She was written as an Indian character, and Huma is a really amazing actress, no two ways about it." he said, adding, "We talked about who we could get, and the casting director brought her up. I watched some of her material, and I was like, 'this actress is amazing'."

Snyder said that he 'didn't think that she would do' the film, but Huma agreed. "I was so happy, and finally, having her on set, she was like, you know, I want only Indian actors in my movies from now on," he said.