Huma Qureshi says Bollywood actors, including herself, behave like influencers

Actor Huma Qureshi opened about the rising pressures put on actors in Bollywood about their social media followers to get better roles and how it is not her job to take those numbers into account. (Also read: Tabu on back-to-back hits Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2: Making a film is like a gamble)

In the roundtable discussion with News18 that featured actors Vidya Balan, Mrunal Thakur and Nimrat Kaur, the Badlapur actor said, "I am not a social media influencer, I am an actor. I act. In the West also, there are a lot of actors... but they don't behave like influencers. I am sorry but, most of us... I am including myself also, sometimes we behave like influencers! I am like... my job is not to do this, my job is to act. There is a big difference, and somewhere I think it's just become so blurred. Just because you have 10 million followers doesn't mean you can do that part well or not." Huma was supported by Vidya in the same video, where the Sherni actor said that if a film is good then there is no need to mention these social media count and audience will watch it nevertheless. But if it is not then the entire social media number doesn't even matter.

Huma, who was last seen in Vasan Bala's critically acclaimed Monica, O My Darling, also praised actor Tabu in the same discussion and said, "She is amazing and at the top of her game. She is part of two of the biggest films of the year and she doesn't do any promotions!" Huma will be next seen in Pooja Meri Jaan where she stars alongside Mrunal Thakur, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz. This film, which is currently under production, marks her second collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after Badlapur. Pooja Meri Jaan is directed by Navjot Gulati.

Meanwhile Tabu has had a great 2022 with Bhul Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 becoming huge hits at the box office, and entering the ₹200 crore club. The actor will be next seen in Kuttey alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan and Kumud Mishra. Kuttey will mark the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj and is set for release on January 13, 2023.

