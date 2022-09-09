Huma Qureshi shares hilarious BTS clips from Maharani 2, says ‘a team that laughs a lot works the best.' Watch

Actor Huma Qureshi shared behind-the-scenes video from the making of her show, Maharani 2 on her Instagram handle. The actor has shared various scenes from different locations from the sets of Maharani season 2. She said a team that laughs a lot works the best together and does not believe that an intense series requires an intense atmosphere for it. In the video, she can been seen laughing and clapping her hands with the writer, Subhash Kapoor. The actors of the series are seen playing football. Huma can be heard saying, “jitne dialogues likhe the, sir Season 1 mai likhe the utna bol paati toh aaj mai kaha hoti.” (The number of dialogues written for Season 1, sir, if i would have spoken that much, where would I have been today). (Also read: Maharani 2 review: Huma Qureshi reigns supreme in a show that is a lesson in how political thrillers should be made)

She captioned the post while writing a note for Subhash Kapoor, “ When #SubhashSir has me on camera admitting that despite all the love you guys are sending my way .. I could not do justice to the amazing writing of #Maharani. "

She replied to him, “Koi nahin, Season 3 baki hai Sir … #RaniKaBadla ;-)” She further said, “And …. Who said that an intense series has an intense atmosphere on set? We believe that a team that laughs a LOT works the best together #dreamteam.A little peek into all the fun on the sets of #MaharaniS2. Now Streaming On @SonyLIV.” She used the hashtags #Maharani2 #KangraTalkies #SonyLIV on the video. One of her fans commented, “My favourite.”

Maharani 2 is a Sony LIV's political drama which features Amit, Sohum Shah, Vineet Kumar, Inaamulhaq, Kani Kasturi, Anuja Sathe, Pramod Pathak and Neha Chouhan. The show is produced by Kangra Talkies and directed by Ravindra Gautam. Subhash Kapoor and Nandan Singh serve as showrunners and writers of the show. The second season premiered on August 25 this year while the first season of Maharani released on Sony LIV on May 28, 2021.

Huma, who completed a decade in her acting career this year, will be next seen in Double XL alongside Sonakshi Sinha. She also has Tarla-- a biopic on renowned chef Tarla Dalal, and a thriller film Pooja Meri Jaan alongside Mrunal Thakur. She also has Netflix movie Monica, O My Darling.

