I enjoy being a multi-tasker: Sumit Mishra

Banaras Hindu University alumni and filmmaker Sumit Mishra has been into production designing for over two decades.

“I reached Mumbai 22 years back as a visual artist and continue to come up with a number of art exhibitions. Then, I dabbled into production designing for films like Ahista Ahista and Alif along with TV shows like Naagin-3, Madhubala, Rangrasiya, Kuch toh Log Kahenge and more. Being a fine arts student, it has always been about colours and visuals for me. Eventually, my love for literature got me into writing and filmmaking,” says the writer-director of Amrita and I, Khidki and Agam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a director Mishra’s break happened with a short film. “My first short film Amrita… made me foray into production, writing as well as direction. And, after the film was acclaimed at film fests and won over 20 awards, I was pretty-sure that this genre too can be explored. It certainly gave me a much needed high after all these years of hard work in the field of designing.”

Mishra finds all his work choices being an extension of another. “See ultimately, it’s all the same. They are different paths that take us to the eventual creative destination. I have never stopped working on one for the other. So, at present, I’m enjoying being a multi-tasker,” adds Mishra.

After his last theatrical release last month, Mishra is all set to release his next film in April.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My last film Agam was a journey discovering human side of the holy city. Now, my next will be Banaras Vanilla, a story based on true life incident with a backdrop of my hometown. Being a Banarasi, the city has played a major role in my growing and making. It will always stay alive in my heart and soul. However, my next projects — films or OTT — will also see other cities being explored. My next projects that are in writing stage are supposed to be set in Lucknow and Agra.”