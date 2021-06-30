I enjoy every bit of this profession: Gashmeer Mahajani

Actor Gashmeer Mahajani, last seen playing lead in OTT series Shrikant Bashir, says he always wanted to be an actor.

“I remember being a film buff, since the age of 14. I, along with my friends, have watched almost all movies available in the library near my place at that time. It’s since then I wanted to be part of cinema in any capacity. That’s the reason I try my hand in direction, production, choreography and writing,” says the Panipat actor.

Gashmeer also runs a dance school. “I enjoy every bit of this profession and I want to live all of it. I continue working on all aspects of film making. This multi-tasking got set in motion when I directed the play Tipping Point and took it to Prithvi Festival where it won almost all the awards. That’s when I knew I simply love this profession.”

He has been into Marathi cinema for long now and has done a lot of work before his first Hindi project happened.

”My first Hindi break came with a film, followed by Dongari Ka Raja and the TV show Anjaan along with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat . But my best break was OTT series Shrikant Bashir that gave me so much in return and now I eagerly wait for its second season to be shot. Hopefully it will be made and if ‘thoda bhi delay hoga to mei khud hi produce karne ko tayaar hoon...’ (laughs),” says the winner of Marathi film award.

On working in both the industries, he says, “When you watch Hindi films or work of other actors your mind gets conditioned in such a way that it keeps on absorbing traits and characteristics. It stays with you subconsciously till you get to use it while playing something similar. So, being a Marathi guy, I still have a command over Hindi as I have been deliberately working on my accent a lot.”

Currently, Gashmeer is playing a north-belt character in an ongoing show. “My character in the show Imlie is one of the closest characters I have played. Soon more work will happen as the situation gets better,” says the self-confessed fitness freak.