I hope films open new doors for me: Ahem Sharma

After doing TV for over a decade, actor Ahem Sharma is now focusing on films. Best known for his portrayal of Karna in Mahabharat, he has completed two films and started shooting for the next in Lucknow.

“I am lucky that films are coming my way. I found these subjects very interesting so I decided to take them up. For now, films are on my mind and I just want to go with the flow. I hope these films open new doors for me, as these might not be big commercial films but they are very good subjects,” he says.

Last year, he shot for Sanjiv Jaiswal’s Bagawat, a sequel of Shudra: The Rising, in the city and is now shooting for Acting Ka Bhoot, directed by Shashank Kumar, in which he plays the lead role.

“As the title suggests, it’s a very interesting subject with which everyone will connect. After Bagawat, I shot in Delhi for Dhoop Chhaon which has an ensemble cast. Then, there is a project that Jaiswal had already announced and another film that I have already signed and interestingly it is also scheduled to happen here. Though I come from (Salimpur) Bihar, Lucknow is turning out to be a second home for me,” he says.

Despite doing films back-to-back, he is open to TV. “It has given me so much that I will never say that I don’t want to do TV anymore. It all depends on what subjects are coming my way and if I have time for them. When you play the lead on TV, it’s a long commitment. It limits your prospects as you can’t do anything else for two or maybe three years.”

The actor clarifies, “I have just taken a break for some time. I just want to do quality work and that’s what matters to me. I want to achieve excellence in all fields. My wish is that my acting must make an impact and I get to be known as a good actor. Tomorrow, if I get something really good on TV then why not? Besides, it pays you very well! Films initially don’t pay you well till the time public come to watch you in the theatres which takes time. Till that time, actors like us survive on TV.”

Ahem played the lead in shows like Manmarziyan and Brahmrakshas and in his last TV show Vikram Betal Ki Rahasya Gatha he played King Vikramaditya. “The problem with TV is that you are as good as your last show. People forget you. However, there are some exceptions like Mahabharat where Karna was one of the many characters but people remembered me and till date, I keep getting fan mails from various countries.”

His last film release was The Power starring Vidyut Jammwal where he played an actor.