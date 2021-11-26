I plan to take social work to other cities as well: Alankrita Sahai

Model-actor Alankrita Sahai is an ardent believer of giving back to the society in all possible ways.

“We all should understand that unless people in better position extend helping hands to the less fortunate ones, we as a society cannot prosper. This is what I have learned from my parents and from my surroundings that do good and good will come back to you! Things that happened around us during the pandemic are a proof enough that how much we need each other’s support in real lives,” says the Love per Square Foot actor.

“During pandemic, I tried my level best to reach out to those in need. Me and my team worked constantly to provide oxygen cylinders, medicines and food items,” she adds.

An interior consultant as well Sahai started her journey in the glamour world after leaving her corporate job behind.

“I started with modelling on behest of my friend and then I got a chance to be a part of a national as well as an international beauty pageant. After winning few titles, I decided to go ahead with TV commercials and then my acting stint took off with the digital project Love… followed by Namaste England with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra,” she says.

Talking about her upcoming work, Sahai adds, “One of my web series got shelved due to various reasons including pandemic but these things don’t deter me from moving ahead in my career. I am doing three films and among them I just wrapped dubbing for two. So, clearly things look good here on. Also, taking my social work to other cities, including a few in UP, is surely on the cards.”

