I want people to know me beyond ‘Fashion’: Mugdha Godse

Known for films like, ‘Fauji Calling,’ ‘Jail’ and ‘Heroine’, actor Mugdha Godse desires that people should see her work beyond her debut film ‘Fashion’, which won her numerous awards and accolades.

“After winning various beauty pageants and being part of modelling world for quite some time, I was offered ‘Fashion.’ It gave me an instant name and fame. I was thrilled with such a great debut. Then I took numerous projects that were again praised but still people never looked beyond ‘Fashion’. That’s what I’m working on now. With good projects in hand, including OTT and films, I hope to bring the change,’’ said the beautiful actor during her Bhopal visit.

Mugdha is among those actors who are big fitness freaks. Sharing her fitness mantra, she said, “I’m into Ashthanga yoga for years now and never miss my practice whether I am home or on a shoot. Also, I try to include a bit of other practices like functional training, jogging and more just to keep myself on the move.”

Currently, Mugdha is wrapping up an interesting project in Bhopal. “Yes, it’s an interesting role for a film titled ‘Shukradosh’ that has a very exciting storyline and characters. Also, there are a few web series in the pipeline in which I have finished two and the third I’ll start as soon as I reach Mumbai.”

Mugdha is glad that despite living in a tough phase, their work is still reaching people. “Of course, it’s such a relief that we have an alternate platform like OTT where we can easily connect with our audience. Our work and makers money, nothing goes waste. Though theatres are functional but not completely so till then we will have to work like this,” said the ‘Gali Gali Chor Hai’ actor.