I was branded difficult and arrogant as I turned down certain projects: Tia Bajpai

Tia Bajpai has been away from the limelight. She had a cameo in her last project, Hate Story 4 (2018). After a four-year hiatus, Bajpai was recently seen in a music video. Even after films like Haunted (2011) and 1920: Evil Returns (2012), the actor blames lack of good offers behind her disappearance from the screen. She states that her stint in two horror films stereotyped her in the genre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor says most offers that came her way were inconsequential, and hence, she didn’t take them up. “I didn’t want to sign just any film for the sake of money,” she says, adding, “I was getting a lot of third lead roles, which was upsetting. I didn’t mind doing a strong character role, but I didn’t want to be a prop in a film. As I said no to certain projects, I was branded difficult and arrogant.”

Bajpai says that she “didn’t know that sometimes, doing a smaller role gets you bigger parts”. She adds, “Surviving in Mumbai is difficult and people who come from outside the city find it difficult to survive here. That was a challenge. I did a couple of bad projects because of that. But then I realised it’s not worth it. I am professional, but I guess things didn’t work out for me as it was not my time.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bajpai admits that being in that position of not having work “was upsetting”.

She shares, “Even after doing hit films, good offers didn’t come my way. I reached out to every casting director and production house, but nobody seemed interested. I understand the business aspect of films. When people put money in a film, they have the right to decide who to cast. I consciously decided to not do bad work just because I wasn’t getting good work. So I thought even if I do two films, people should like and appreciate my work rather than saying, ‘What has she done?’ ” says the actor.

On the personal front, the actor confesses that she is in love and her partner is from the industry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have someone special in my life, who is very loving, caring and respectful. But I like to keep my relationship private. I don’t believe in posting about it on Instagram. I don’t want to be known because of my relationship. I want to be known for my work. To come out in public would be our mutual decision,” she signs off.