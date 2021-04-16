Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi flashes a thumbs up sign when papped in Mumbai, see pic
Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi flashes a thumbs up sign when papped in Mumbai, see pic

Ibrahim Ali Khan was recently on a trip to Kashmir with his sister Sara Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. On Friday, Ibrahim was seen outside a clinic.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi seen in Mumbai on Friday.(Varinder Chawla)

Actor Sara Ali Khan's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi was seen visiting a clinic in Mumbai on Friday. The star kid was casually dressed and had a mask on.

Saif Ali Khan's son was seen flashing a thumbs up sign as he spotted paparazzi taking his pictures. Ibrahim was recently on a holiday with his sister Sara and mother Amrita Singh to Kashmir. Sara had shared their pictures on a snowmobile and other pictures of them enjoying the snow.

Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi reportedly also has acting aspirations. (Varinder Chawla)
In early March, Ibrahim celebrated his birthday. His father threw a party for him and his friends and converted his new home into a neon-infused party venue. The party was attended by a host of star kids including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, Sohail and Seema Khan's son Nirvaan and Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F. Sara had also attended the party. Saif had also dropped in for a while.

There has been considerable buzz about Ibrahim joining films like other members of his family. Speaking to Spotboye, Saif had revealed: “Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for.”

Also read: When Neha Kakkar fell on stage while dancing with Aditya Narayan. Watch video

Ibrahim is reportedly pursuing higher studies in the UK. He has, in the past, shared TikTok videos showing off his acting skills. In one of them, he had impersonated a Haryanvi person and other videos.

