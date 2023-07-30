Ibrahim Ali Khan goes shirtless, flaunts toned abs in rain after football match. Watch

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, was recently seen shirtless after playing football in a Mumbai sports club. He was seen flaunting his toned six-pack abs during the rain. (Also Read: Rumoured couple Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari party with friends in Mumbai; twin in black)

Ibrahim spotted shirtless

A paparazzi account on Sunday posted a video with Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted shirtless at a football club in Mumbai. The video seems to have been captured after Ibrahim played football. He's seen flaunting his toned six-pack abs while carrying his white T-shirt that he wears later. For the most part of the video, he's seen wearing only dark grey shorts.

Ibrahim is also seen posing with a fan for a selfie and greeting and fist-bumping the paparazzo. A user commented on the post, “He’s been well raised by his mother.” Another wrote, “How humble he is.”

Internet says Ibrahim is a copy of Saif

Many took to the comment section to compare Ibrahim, 25, to his father Saif Ali Khan, 52. A user wrote, “Xerox copy of Saif ali khan (fire emoji).” Another user commented, “Saif Ali khan 2.0 (fire emoji).” A third user wrote in the comment section, “90s Ka Saif Ali Khan (fire emoji).” Another user left a hilarious comment, “God said copy paste ftw.”

About Ibrahim

Ibrahim, the son of Saif and Amrita, recently made his first inroads into Bollywood as an Assistant Director on Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which released this Friday on July 28. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, has earned ₹16 crore at the box office in two days.

Ibrahim's sister and actor Sara Ali Khan also pops up in the film for a cameo. She shakes a leg with Ranveer in his introductory song Heartthrob. Sara posted pictures with her Simmba co-star from the film on her Instagram account on Saturday.

Ibrahim has also wrapped up the shoot of his debut as an actor. However, the details of the project aren't known yet. He is rumoured to be dating actor Palak Tiwari.

