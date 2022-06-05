IIFA Awards 2022: Nora Fatehi, Nargis Fakhri stand out on the green carpet; Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal win big

A host of Bollywood celebrities came together for the IIFA green carpet in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. All from Nora Fatehi in a statement black dress to Vicky Kaushal in a black suit and a bowtie, the night was lit with several stunning appearances. Fardeen Khan was also seen at the event with daughter Diani Isabella Khan. Also read: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan twin in black at IIFA, Amitabh Bachchan is blown away by their looks

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vicky attended the event sans Katrina Kaif and took home the Best Actor award for his performance in the film Sardar Udham. Kriti Sanon graced the event in a yellow feather gown with a train and won the Best Actor (female) for her film Mimi. While the Best Film award went to Shershaah, Vishnu Varadhan took home the Best Director award for the same film. However, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani couldn't make it to the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Riteish Deshmukh turned host for the event, wife Genelia Deshmukh walked the green carpet with a friend in a yellow gown with a train. Shahid Kapoor also attended the event solo in a black suit with a shimmery detail.

Sara Ali Khan, Fardeen Khan with daughter, Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan at the event. (Varinder Chawla)

Rakhi Sawant with boyfriend Adil, Nargis Fakhri and Lara Dutta at IIFA awards. (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Pankaj Tripathi won the Best Supporting Actor (male) for playing the manager of the Indian cricket team in Kabir Khan's 83. He was seen with wife Mridula Tripathi. Anurag Basu won the Best Story award for Ludo and was seen at the event in a kurta-pyjama.

Ananya Panday was spotted at the event in a silver saree. Her father and actor Chunky Panday was also seen. Actor Nargis Fakhri also made a rare appearance in a huge black and green gown. Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were seen in black, just like Rahul Dev and girlfriend Mugdha Godse who too were twinning in black. Sanya Malhotra was among the best dressed actors in a skyblue dress. Tiger Shroff too walked the green carpet in a black suit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON