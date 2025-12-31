Ikkis box office prediction: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra film suffers from Dhurandhar rampage, may open at just 2 crore

2026 begins with a new Bollywood film releasing in theatres on the very first day. Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis arrives in cinemas on January 1, 2026, having been postponed a week from its original Christmas release due to Dhurandhar’s rampage. But it seems that even that week-long delay has not helped the film much. Early trends indicate a lukewarm start for the Agastya Nanda-led war drama. Ikkis stars Agastya Nanda in the lead role.

Ikkis advance booking

According to trade sources, by 2 PM on Wednesday, on the eve of the film’s release, Ikkis has sold a little over 30k tickets for its opening day, just about crossing the ₹1 crore mark in advance bookings. Given the film’s scale, this is a rather low figure, but trade expects it to pick up over the New Year holiday. Filmy News reported that the occupancy so far is under 5%, with only 3 houseful shows out of 3,600 shows.

Ikkis box office prediction

Given the advance booking trend, trade is expecting a low start for the Agastya Nanda-starrer. Ikkis looks set to open in the ₹2 crore net bracket on Thursday domestically. The film does not have great buzz outside India as well, and anything beyond a ₹3-4 crore worldwide start looks like a bonus for the film.

Even though many single screens have taken away shows from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar for Ikkis, the film, now in its fourth week at the ticket window, is still expected to outperform Ikkis on its opening day. Trade experts estimate Dhurandhar to have a ₹10+ crore day on January 1, its 28th day in theatres. The five-time haul for Dhurandhar over a new release shows the film’s impeccable hold in the theatres.

All about Ikkis

Ikkis is the story of 2nd Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient in history. The film stars Agastya as Arun, and also stars Dharmendra in his final performance. The screen legend died last month, a few weeks short of his 90th birthday. Ikkis releases on January 1 across 4000 screens in India.