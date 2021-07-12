Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ileana D'Cruz is a beach bum in breathtaking new vacation pics. See here

Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram and shared breathtaking new pictures from a beach vacation. Check them out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 01:54 PM IST
Ileana D'Cruz is vacationing at an undisclosed location.

Actor Ileana D'Cruz has shared new pictures and videos from a beach vacation at an undisclosed location. Ileana took to Instagram Stories on Sunday and posted several updates from her holiday.

Her new posts included a selfie in which she wore a yellow bikini, a glimpse of the ocean, a video of aquatic life, and another picture of a little bug. "Made a friend," Ileana captioned the last picture. "Solitude," she wrote on the picture of the ocean. The selfie was captioned, "tan," with a check mark; and the video was captioned, "Fishies."

More pictures from Ileana D'Cruz's vacation.

Ileana is a beach bum, if her Instagram timeline is anything to go by. She often posts pictures from pristine oceans and sunny beaches. She has also often spoken about being body shamed, and how she dealt with it.

"I remember those days like it was yesterday. It’s weird because it’s a very deeply ingrained scar. I went through body-shaming right from the time I was 12. I had just hit puberty and growing up. You are hit with these weird comments. And people are passing comments about your body and saying, ‘Oh My God, why is your butt so big?’ And I am like, ‘What do you mean?’ You think you are fine and then suddenly you have random people saying things about you and you start to believe what they are saying. So I think it’s a deeply ingrained scar because you are carrying it for so many years. It takes a lot of inner strength to tell yourself that what they are saying doesn’t matter. What your feel about yourself is most important. And it’s something I tell myself every single day,” she told Bollywood Bubble in an interview.

Also read: Ileana D'Cruz opens up about being constantly body shamed since hitting puberty: 'It’s a deeply ingrained scar'

Ileana was last seen in the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull, which debuted directly on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this year. She will next be seen in Unfair and Lovely, opposite Randeep Hooda.

