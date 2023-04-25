Ileana D'Cruz reveals perks of her pregnancy, shares food pics as she binges on cake made by sister

Ileana D'Cruz is pregnant with her first child. On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram Stories to give a peek inside what she's been eating, while expecting. Ileana shared a picture of a black forest cake made by her sister. She went on to call it 'preggy perks (pregnancy perks)'. Along with the photo of the cake, the actor wrote, “Especially because your sister makes the best black forest cake ever.” Ileana also shared a photo of her cake slice, and wrote, "Come to mama." Also read: Internet's obsession with who Ileana D'Cruz's baby daddy is shows just how women are judged on daily basis

Ileana D'Cruz had announced on April 18 that she will be welcoming her first child. Soon after, family, friends and fans shared congratulatory messages on her Instagram post.

Ileana had posted two photos – the first of a baby's romper with 'And so the adventure begins' printed on it, and the second of the actor's 'Mama' pendant. In her caption, Ileana had written, “Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling.”

Ileana's sister Farrah had commented, “So excited! Cannot wait.” Mother Samira wrote, “Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby.” Celebs such as Malaika Arora and Athiya Shetty dropped heart emojis in the comments section, and actor Shibani Dandekar wrote, “Congratulations my love, this is amazing news.”

Ileana has not revealed the identity of her future baby's father. She was rumoured to be dating actor Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel, and was part of Katrina's birthday celebrations in Maldives last year. As per some recent reports, Ileana and Sebastian had ended the relationship.

In an episode of Koffee With Karan 7, when host Karan Johar had asked Katrina, "There are some other Bollywood inclusions in the family like Ileana but we don't have to confirm that... But on a Maldives trip we saw some images came out and I was like doing the math in my head like these two meet for the first time in a party and that moves fast as well." To this, Katrina had replied, "Karan sees everything. Karan's eyes don't miss anything."

Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull (2021). She will be seen this year in Unfair & Lovely alongside Randeep Hooda.

