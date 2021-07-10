Ileana D’Cruz shares how she deals with heartbreak, says ‘sitting on the couch in your underwear eating cake’ helps

Actor Ileana D’Cruz shared tips on how to deal with heartbreak. In a new interview, she talked about her personal experience of recovering from a broken heart, and her suggestions included eating cake and finding a good support system in one’s friends.

Ileana D’Cruz was in a relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone but they broke up in 2019. She subsequently deleted all her pictures and videos with him. The two also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble about her own experience of dealing with heartbreak, Ileana said, “How do you deal with heartbreak? There are so many ways to deal with it. Have a nice bunch of girlfriends if you have got them, you know, a good support system. Cake always helps. Don’t judge yourself if you want to sit on the couch in your underwear eating cake. It makes you feel very good. And working out, surprisingly. You feel so much better.”

Ileana, who said that she is currently single, was also asked how she would define love. “Love is like coming home. It’s comforting and calming,” she said. On being asked about her ideal date, she said, “Picnic under the stars, on a beach, maybe. With a lovely glass of wine, listening to the sound of waves and talking for hours.” She also said that marriage is ‘not for everyone’.

Earlier this year, Ileana made her digital debut with Kookie Gulati’s The Big Bull, starring Abhishek Bachchan as a scam-tainted stockbroker. The film, which also starred Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah, released on Disney+ Hotstar. Critics rated it unfavourably in comparison to Hansal Mehta’s web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, made on the same subject.

Ileana will be seen next in the social comedy Unfair And Lovely, directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. The film also stars Randeep Hooda.