Ileana D’Cruz shares unedited photo, says she deleted apps to make her look ‘slimmer’

Ileana D’Cruz championed body positivity in her new Instagram post as she shared a picture of herself posing in a bikini, sans any filters. Taking to Instagram Stories, she revealed that she deleted all the photo editing apps that can make one look ‘slimmer’ and ‘more toned’.

“So easy to get sucked into apps that get you to alter your body so effortlessly to make you look ‘slimmer’, ‘more toned’, etc etc etc... Proud of the fact that I’ve deleted all those apps and chosen this instead. This is me and I’m embracing every inch, every curve, all of me,” she wrote. She added the hashtag ‘you are beautiful’.

Ileana D’Cruz celebrated her body in a new post.

Previously, Ileana said that she struggled with body dysmorphic disorder and that she even had suicidal thoughts because of it. She talked about it at the 21st World Congress of Mental Health in 2017.

Ileana also opened up about how therapy helped her overcome the issues. “Imperfections are a part of life and one should learn to love who you are. You are a human being and are allowed to be imperfect, and you are allowed to be flawed. There is a lot of beauty in your imperfections, in your uniqueness,” she said.

Ileana often shares posts about self-love. In 2020, she said in an Instagram post that she has ‘always worried’ about her appearance. “I’ve worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough..... I’ve worried that I’m not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not ‘perfect’ enough,” she wrote, adding that she later realised that she was meant to be ‘beautifully flawed’ and ‘stand out’.

Ileana, who has acted in films such as Barfi, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Happy Ending and Rustom, was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nikita Dutta.

