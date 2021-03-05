Ileana D’Cruz: There are days when I look at myself in the mirror and I am disgusted

For long, Ileana D’Cruz has been on the path to overcome her insecurities about her appearance, and her struggle with body image issues is far from over. Still work under progress, the actor says she now focuses on the good rather than her flaws.

“That’s the problem with body dysmorphia. No matter what size you are, no matter what number you are on the scale, you will always find fault with yourself. And the problem is you end up asking people to validate your fears,” D’Cruz confesses.

Over the years, the 34-year-old actor has realised that nobody is perfect, and says “the moment you make your peace with that is the moment you actually get to a better state of mind”.

“When you embrace every bit of you as an entire whole that somehow makes you so much stronger and makes you so much more beautiful,” admits the actor.

It was back in 2017 when D’Cruz first opened up about her body image issues, and since then, she has never shied away from talking about it. In fact, she uses social media to share moments of her journey towards accepting her “beautifully flawed” body. However, she admits that she hasn’t been able to adore everything about her yet.

“There are days when I look at myself in the mirror and I am honestly disgusted (laughs). But the difference now is that I make it a point to look at myself in the mirror and find one aspect, one feature about me that I love or like,” adds the actor, who feels focusing on the good rather than pointing out the flaws makes her feel a lot better.

“I think everyone who struggles with accepting themselves should try this, too,” says D’Cruz, who is awaiting the release of Unfair & Lovely, in which she co-stars with Randeep Hooda, and The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan.