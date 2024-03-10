Ileana D'Cruz drops rare, cute pictures with partner Michael Dolan

Actor Ileana D'Cruz, who has been enjoying motherhood since the birth of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan, often shares glimpses of her happy family moments with fans. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures with her beau, Michael Dolan, with the caption, “Party animals (followed by a deer emoji).” Ileana D'Cruz keep her partner Michael Dolan away from her social media.

In one picture, the Barfi actor can be seen resting her face on her partner's shoulder, both happily smiling for the camera. In another picture, Ileana takes a selfie while her partner makes goofy expressions.

Ileana welcomed her first child on August 1, last year, and revealed the name and news to her fans days later. She introduced her first child by sharing a cute picture on August 5, last year. In the picture, Ileana's baby boy, whom she named 'Koa Phoenix Dolan' can be seen sleeping.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.

Recently, Ileana also posted a note about the challenges of motherhood. “It’s been a while since I’ve really taken a photo of myself or posted something on here… Between being a full time mama and keeping house, I don’t seem to find time for myself. I’m mostly in pjs and a messy unattractive mom bun to keep my hair away from my munchkin’s little grabby hands and so the thought of pouting for a selfie just doesn’t really cross my mind haha. Truth is it’s been incredibly tough some days. Being sleep deprived doesn’t help lol,” she wrote.

“Definitely not trying to come across as complaining because this darling child has been the most beautiful thing to happen to me,” she added.

On the work front, Ileana recently starred in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely opposite Randeep Hooda, released on Women's Day, March 8. The movie, directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, also features Varun Sharma and Karan Kundrra in crucial roles. The film revolves around the issue of obsession with fair skin, portraying Ileana as a dark-complexioned girl facing challenges in marriage.