Ileana D'Cruz responds as fan asks her if she is worried about gaining weight due to pregnancy, talks about baby

Actor Ileana D'Cruz, who is expecting her firstborn, has responded to an Instagram user who asked her if she is worried about gaining weight. On Friday, the actor held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram where she answered several questions from her fans and followers. She talked about her pregnancy journey among other topics. She wrote, "It's been a while...ask away and choose to be nice please." (Also Read | Ileana D'Cruz gets romantic with boyfriend in new pic, calls him 'my rock')

Ileana on gaining weight during pregnancy

Ileana D'Cruz held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.

A person asked her, "You worried you are gonna gain weight?" She responded, "Ok so this question would initially really trigger me. And I think it's because so many people comment on your weight when you're having a baby. It doesn't help when you go to your doctor checkups and they have to weigh you in every time so it's consistently on your mind. Let me just say I've loved how my body has changed these past few months."

She added, "It's such a miraculous wondrous humbling journey. And yes I'm human and there are days I don't feel great. But I have an amazing support system and people that love me and remind me that I am making a literal little human inside me! So 'weight' does not matter. Don't go by what the 'ideal amount of weight gain' should be during your pregnancy. Stay as happy as you can. As healthy as you can. And listen to your body! Do what feels right to you (red heart emoji)."

Ileana on her baby

Ileana also replied to a question where a fan asked, “What was your feeling when you heard the heartbeat of your baby for the first time?” She said, "One of the most beautiful moments I have ever experienced. I can't even describe how overwhelmed I was. There were tears and happiness and so much relief and joy. A massive surge of love for a tiny seed that was going to be a full-grown baby soon."

Ileana on her cravings

When a fan asked about her 'weirdest pregnancy cravings', she replied, "Mini carrots. Straight out of the bag (laughing emoji)." Another fan asked her what is she craving for the most, ice cream or pizza. On this, she replied, "Honestly, just good old Indian food! Haven't had a good butter chicken and naan in a while. Miss the food in Bombay."

When asked about her pregnancy journey, she replied, "Honestly, there's so much to say regarding this journey but if I had to sum it up in one word -humbling. May get more into detail if it's something you guys want to know more about." When asked if she owns a beach house, since '90%' of your leisure photos seems to be on beach', Ileana said 'not yet'. She added, "But I adore the beach and being by the sea, calms my soul and makes my heart happy!"

She also spoke about her work.

Ileana on her work, Barfi 2

Talking about her work, a person asked if there is 'anything in the works other than brewing a baby'. She said, "Absolutely! Got to work with some wonderful people last year and I can't wait for you all to see it!" Another Instagram user wrote, “Would you like if there would be Barfi 2.”

She replied, "Wow I never have thought about that. Barfi was and I think will always be so special to me. And what makes it that much more special is that there is just one Barfi. But the opportunity to come together and create another film and story as special - I'd love that." Helmed by Anurag Basu, Barfi (2012) was a romantic comedy-drama film also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

