Ileana D'Cruz welcomes baby boy, shares his first pic and names him Koa Phoenix Dolan. Here's what it means

Actor Ileana D'Cruz has announced that she has welcomed a baby boy. Taking to Instagram on Saturday night, she shared a post revealing that she has named him Koa Phoenix Dolan. Ileana also gave a glimpse of her son. (Also Read | Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz finally shares pictures of her boyfriend from their date night. See here)

Ileana shares name of her son, gives peek at his face

Ileana D'Cruz shared a photo of her newborn.

As per Bump.com, Koa means a 'warrior' or a 'valiant one'. Ileana posted a photo of the baby sleeping on a bed. The words in the picture read, ''Introducing Koa Phoenix Dola. Born on August 1, 2023." She captioned the post, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world (black heart emoji). Hearts beyond full (sparkles and nazar amulet emojis)."

Celebrities congratulate Ileana

Reacting to the post, Nargis Fakhri wrote, "Omg congrats!!!!!! GOD BLESS!!!" She also added, "Leo boy." Athita Shetty, Huma Qureshi and Arjun Kapoor posted red heart, raised hands and hug face emojis. Maria Goretti commented, "A little cub, lots and lots of love." Sophie Choudry said, "Omg congratulations Ileana! So happy for you guys. God bless your lil boy."

About Ileana's boyfriend

From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life. However, recently, Ileana shared a picture of her boyfriend on Instagram. She posted a photo collage on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Date night." During her pregnancy, Ileana regularly shared photos of herself.

Ileana about her pregnancy, baby

In June, Ileana held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and answered fans' questions. A person had asked, “What was your feeling when you heard the heartbeat of your baby for the first time?” She had said, "One of the most beautiful moments I have ever experienced. I can't even describe how overwhelmed I was. There were tears and happiness and so much relief and joy. A massive surge of love for a tiny seed that was going to be a full-grown baby soon."

A person had also asked her, "You worried you are gonna gain weight?" She responded, "Ok so this question would initially really trigger me. And I think it's because so many people comment on your weight when you're having a baby. It doesn't help when you go to your doctor checkups and they have to weigh you in every time so it's consistently on your mind. Let me just say I've loved how my body has changed these past few months."

She added, "It's such a miraculous wondrous humbling journey. And yes I'm human and there are days I don't feel great. But I have an amazing support system and people that love me and remind me that I am making a literal little human inside me! So 'weight' does not matter. Don't go by what the 'ideal amount of weight gain' should be during your pregnancy. Stay as happy as you can. As healthy as you can. And listen to your body! Do what feels right to you (red heart emoji)."

Ileana's projects

Fans saw Ileana last in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Kookie Gulati directed the film and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.

