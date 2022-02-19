I’m in no hurry, happy going with the flow: Kabir Duhan Singh

Having done numerous projects down South playing antagonist, actor Kabir Duhan Singh wants to go slow with Hindi cinema. After portraying Ravana in Kunal Kohli’s film-turned-series Ramyug Singh will be next seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Bole Chudiyan.

On his visit to Lucknow, where he will be shooting two projects, Singh says, “In the last five years, I played central villain roles in all South films, except one. So, I am not hungry for Bollywood, I now want to take one step at time! Every second-third day I take a narration and at present some 25-odd films of mine are being played on TV. I’m in no hurry and I am looking forward to play some interesting and meaty roles only. My upcoming projects should take my graph upward.”

He made a mega debut in regional cinema. “I made my Telugu debut with Jil opposite Gopichand, my first Tamil film was Vedalam with none other than Ajith Kumar followed by Kannada film Hebbuli with Sudeep. Meanwhile, in my first Hindi series, I played mighty Ravana and then my Hindi debut is of an anti-hero where I play Tammanna Bhatia’s brother in the film. So, I wish to continue with my successful streak…slowly and steadily,” he asserts.

Singh adds that he strategically chosen a longer route. “Playing villain in South was my choice and I worked towards it with full zest. Today, there is nothing as hero or villain…the game has changed now! I feel, audience loves negative shades more and success story of KGF, Baahubali or Kabir Singh testifies this. As for actors, we are like clay and the director can mould whatever way he wants.”

Two of his Hindi projects are set in Lucknow. “The story of series Flower Gang, directed by Ajay Lohan, is mainly three characters including me it’s rags to riches story. In March, I will be shooting for Nayra directed by Subhayu Chakraborty which will be again shot in Lucknow as well as Nepal. I will be yet again playing an antagonist.”

Recalling his initial days he says, “I belong to Faridabad and started modelling that worked well for me that too at international level. We come from a middle-class family and my father said just one thing before I left my house ‘haar ke maat aana’ and being a Haryanvi harna humne sikha nahi toh bas lage hue hain!”

Singh has a list of projects up for release. “Gunashekar’s big-budget film Shaakuntalam that stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kabza with Upinder and Sudeep will be multi-lingual release. Besides, I have shot for DTS and Mehboobat (Tamil-Kannada), Tees Mar Khan and Simba in Telugu, Alambana and Vetaiyan in Tamil along with a Marathi film Fakat,” he shares.

