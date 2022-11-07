Impressed Saba Ali Khan praised Priyanka Chopra for this reason. Check it out

Actor Priyanka Chopra reached Lucknow for a field trip to check UNICEF and its partners’ contributions to curb violence and discrimination against girls in the state. It left many fans impressed including jewellery designer and Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi. She took to her Instagram stories and gave a shoutout to Priyanka for making a difference in her homeland. Also read: Priyanka Chopra revisits her childhood home Lucknow for UNICEF

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saba posted a clip from Priyanka’s visit to schools in Uttar Pradesh. She wrote, “What matters MOST…are the children..their future. That, starts with EDUCATION. Hats off to Priyanka and unicef team to take on the tasks to bring awareness n help, not just to the kids but women on many urgent n important issues. Glad someone is making a DIFFERENCE! Excellent work..!”

Saba Ali Khan Pataudi's Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka visited schools and interacted with students in Lucknow, who are receiving education with the help of UNICEF. She also met mothers and children at a child care centre. Talking about her visit, Priyanka said in a video, “Right now, I am in Lucknow, India with UNICEF. I am really looking forward to this field visit.”

“I have spent a few of my childhood years at school in Lucknow, I have family and friends here. And I am keen to understand how the needle has shifted for women and children in the state of Uttar Pradesh. I want to see first-hand how technology and innovation is making that shift at a (larger) scale. Across India gender inequality results in unequal opportunities, and it is the girls that are most disadvantaged,” Priyanka added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka reached India last week. This is her first visit after becoming a mother. She was previously in Mumbai for the launch of her hair care brand in India. Currently, her daughter is in LA with Nick Jonas and Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka will be next seen in Anthony Russo and Joe Russo’s Citadel and Hollywood film Love Again. She also has Jee Le Zaraa as her Bollywood film, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON