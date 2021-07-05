Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik shares cryptic post: 'You can never run away'

Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik shared a post about not running away from one's problems.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Imran Khan and Avantika Malik tied the knot in 2011.

Former actor Imran Khan's estranged wife, Avantika Malik, quoted writer Junot Diaz in her new post on Instagram Stories. The quote talks about not running away from one's problems.

"But if these years have taught me anything it is this: You can never run away. Not ever. The only way out is in. - Junot Diaz," Avantika Malik's post read. News of Avantika and Imran Khan's separation first emerged in 2019. Neither of them has spoken about it, however.

A screenshot of Avantika Malik's post.

Avantika has often shared cryptic notes on social media. She once shared a quote about marriages and divorces being 'hard'. “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely,” the message read. Posting it, Avantika wrote, “Serious truth bomb via @devonbroughsa #chooseyourhard.”

Imran Khan was in the news again last week, as his cult comedy film Delhi Belly completed a decade of release. Director Abhinay Deo expressed his sadness at Imran's decision to quit acting. In an interview, Abhinay Deo said that he is sure Imran will find another outlet for his creativity.

"I felt sad as I have high regard for that man. He is a great guy and there is anyway a shortage of good people in this world," Abhinay told SpotboyE. "He is one of the good guys and he should be there in this industry. He is a talented guy, whether in front of the camera or behind it. He is a trained filmmaker and a writer too. I feel he should get his creativity out in any form that he can. But I did feel bad that he did not want to act anymore."

Also read: Imran Khan's Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo on his decision to quit acting: 'He refused a couple of my films'

Imran, the nephew of actor Aamir Khan, made his debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. His last film was 2015's Katti Batti, co-starring Kangana Ranaut. Childhood sweethearts Imran and Avantika got married in 2011 and have a daughter named Imara.

