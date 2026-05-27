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Imtiaz Ali never wanted to work with same actor twice; says Ranbir Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh changed that | Exclusive

Imtiaz Ali talks about his new film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and how casting Diljit Dosanjh for the film was similar to getting Ranbir Kapoor for Tamasha.

May 27, 2026 06:04 am IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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After making his debut with Socha Na Tha in 2005, Imtiaz Ali gained fame with the success of Jab We Met (2007), Love Aaj Kal (2009), Rockstar (2011), and Highway (2014). By then, Imtiaz had avoided repeating his actors, even though he had seen success with almost all of them. In a chat with Hindustan Times, he reveals that, in those days, he opposed the idea of repeating actors.

Imtiaz Ali on not wanting to repeat actors

Imtiaz Ali and Ranbir Kapoor have worked together in Rockstar and Tamasha.

“Initially, I used to think I should never go back and work with the same actor again. thought I would have a hangover from the previous film,” he tells us. Imtiaz says this notion changed when he wrote Tamasha. In the 2015 film, he cast Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, both of whom he had already worked with. The filmmaker says the hangover he feared did not exist. “There was none, with Diljit or even with Ranbir or Deepika,” he argues.

Diljit Dosanjh, the third name he mentions, is one of the leads in his new film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. The actor-singer was also the star of his previous release, Amar Singh Chamkila. Talking about casting Diljit, he says, “I always write first, and then see which actor suits this part. With Diljit, I realised he is the most suited for this part (in Main Vaapas Aaunga). Why should I have the notion of not working with the same actor back-to-back if he is the best actor for this film?”

On casting Ranbir and Diljit again

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

imtiaz ali tamasha love aaj kal ranbir kapoor diljit dosanjh
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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