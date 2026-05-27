Imtiaz Ali never wanted to work with same actor twice; says Ranbir Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh changed that | Exclusive

After making his debut with Socha Na Tha in 2005, Imtiaz Ali gained fame with the success of Jab We Met (2007), Love Aaj Kal (2009), Rockstar (2011), and Highway (2014). By then, Imtiaz had avoided repeating his actors, even though he had seen success with almost all of them. In a chat with Hindustan Times, he reveals that, in those days, he opposed the idea of repeating actors.

Imtiaz Ali on not wanting to repeat actors

Imtiaz Ali and Ranbir Kapoor have worked together in Rockstar and Tamasha.

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“Initially, I used to think I should never go back and work with the same actor again. thought I would have a hangover from the previous film,” he tells us. Imtiaz says this notion changed when he wrote Tamasha. In the 2015 film, he cast Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, both of whom he had already worked with. The filmmaker says the hangover he feared did not exist. “There was none, with Diljit or even with Ranbir or Deepika,” he argues.

Diljit Dosanjh, the third name he mentions, is one of the leads in his new film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. The actor-singer was also the star of his previous release, Amar Singh Chamkila. Talking about casting Diljit, he says, “I always write first, and then see which actor suits this part. With Diljit, I realised he is the most suited for this part (in Main Vaapas Aaunga). Why should I have the notion of not working with the same actor back-to-back if he is the best actor for this film?”

On casting Ranbir and Diljit again

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{{^usCountry}} Imtiaz says the same philosophy worked with Ranbir, who played two drastically different roles in Rockstar and Tamasha. “With Ranbir, it was a different guy (in Tamasha). Here too, Nirvair (Diljit’s character) is a completely different person from Chamkila. This role wouldn’t be possible in this way if he weren’t playing it,” he tells us. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Imtiaz says the same philosophy worked with Ranbir, who played two drastically different roles in Rockstar and Tamasha. “With Ranbir, it was a different guy (in Tamasha). Here too, Nirvair (Diljit’s character) is a completely different person from Chamkila. This role wouldn’t be possible in this way if he weren’t playing it,” he tells us. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Tamasha, the first film in which he worked with repeat actors, was only a moderate success at the box office, earning ₹136 crore. However, over the years, it has become a cult film. Imtiaz’s last release, Amar Singh Chamkila, was released directly on Netflix. It received widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences. About Main Vaapas Aaunga {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tamasha, the first film in which he worked with repeat actors, was only a moderate success at the box office, earning ₹136 crore. However, over the years, it has become a cult film. Imtiaz’s last release, Amar Singh Chamkila, was released directly on Netflix. It received widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences. About Main Vaapas Aaunga {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His next, Main Vaapas Aaunga, is a romantic drama set during the Partition. Apart from Diljit, the film also stars Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah. Main Vaapas Aaunga hits the screens on June 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His next, Main Vaapas Aaunga, is a romantic drama set during the Partition. Apart from Diljit, the film also stars Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah. Main Vaapas Aaunga hits the screens on June 12. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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