In 1989, 38 YO Naseeruddin Shah raised concerns about romancing teenager Sonam Khan in Tridev, said his daughter was older than her: Director reveals

Naseeruddin Shah played a romantic role opposite actor Sonam Khan in the 1989 film Tridev. In a recent interaction, the film's director Rajiv Rai spoke about how Naseeruddin was mindful of the age gap between him and Sonam. While Sonam was a teenager at the time of the shoot, Naseeruddin was 38 years old.

‘I have a daughter who is Sonam's age’

Naseeruddin Shah was concerned about romancing Sonam Khan in Tridev.

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In a recent interaction with Vickey Lalwani, Rajiv was asked whether the veteran actor was bothered by the age gap between him and Sonam. Rajiv said that Naseeruddin was mindful of the fact and brought it to the director's attention, especially while shooting the sensual track Tirchi Topiwale.

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Recalling his interaction with Naseeruddin on set, Rajiv said, “No. What happened was… One day, when I was discussing the script with Naseer, he just mentioned, ‘I want to bring to your notice that I have a daughter from my first marriage who is older than Sonam. Does it matter to you?’ I replied, ‘Why should it matter to me? As a couple, you two look fine. You could even have 10 children [and it won’t matter]. This is cinema; we are not doing a realistic documentary.’ Then he said, ‘No, it’s my duty to tell you.’ He’s a very honest man.”

‘I’m dying to work with Naseeruddin’

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{{^usCountry}} The director also spoke to Sonam to check whether she was comfortable playing the part opposite Naseeruddin after the age difference came up. He said, “I told her I was informed about this and asked if she would be comfortable. She said, ‘Why would I care? I’m dying to work with Naseeruddin because he is one of the best actors we have. Please don’t change my casting.’ She was very excited to work opposite him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The director also spoke to Sonam to check whether she was comfortable playing the part opposite Naseeruddin after the age difference came up. He said, “I told her I was informed about this and asked if she would be comfortable. She said, ‘Why would I care? I’m dying to work with Naseeruddin because he is one of the best actors we have. Please don’t change my casting.’ She was very excited to work opposite him.” {{/usCountry}}

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About Tridev

Released in 1989, Tridev was an action thriller directed by Rajiv Rai and produced by Gulshan Rai. The film starred Naseeruddin Shah, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam, Sangeeta Bijlani, Anupam Kher and Amrish Puri.

Naseeruddin Shah's recent work

Naseeruddin Shah has continued to appear in films and streaming projects. His performance in Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga earned him widespread critical acclaim. He also appeared as industrialist JRD Tata in the series Made in India: A Titan Story in 2026. His upcoming projects include Maharagni: Queen of Queens and Tamil film OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood.