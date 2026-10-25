Naseeruddin Shah backs protesting students at SRFTI, accuses BJP of trying to ‘brainwash, frighten’ future filmmakers

National Award-winning actor Naseeruddin Shah has backed the protesting students at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in Kolkata, while launching an all-out attack on the BJP led government in West Bengal. Naseeruddin Shah has lent his support to the protests at Kolkata's SRFTI. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Naseeruddin Shah backs SRFTI students On Saturday, the veteran actor took to social media to share a video messaging supporting the SRFTI students, who are on a sit-in over alleged campus violence and demanding the resignation of the Vice Chancellor Santosh Ajmera.

In his message, the 76-year-old accused the BJP government of trying to extracting revenge on those who did not subscribe to their views.

“The BJP, after its manipulative victory in the Bengal elections now seems all out for revenge on anyone who does not subscribe to their beliefs and their policies. The latest victims of this vendetta are the students, the aspiring filmmakers of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute. In return for their demand for accountability from the administration, they have been served show cause notices, put under surveillance, threatened, and now have even been asked to vacate the hostels,” he said

The actor also alleged the party of trying to brainswash and frighten future filmmakers. “This BJP, not content with backing and encouraging shameless propaganda in its favour, is now hoping either to brainwash or frighten the future filmmakers of this country, and I can promise you that is not going to happen. These are the young people who in the future will tell us the truth about themselves and about our country and about the state we are in. I urge all right-minded citizens to support the demands of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute students,” he added in the video.