In final interview weeks before death, Sanjay Gupta revealed he proposed to wife after 7 years apart, shared their pets, families kept them connected

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passed away on Saturday at the age of 59. While he was known for directing acclaimed gangster dramas such as Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala and others, not many knew about the romantic side of his personal life. In his last interview, released a month before his death, the filmmaker opened up about separating from his first wife, Anuradha Gupta, and eventually marrying her again after seven years apart.

Sanjay Gupta proposed to first wife again after seven years of separation

Sanjay Gupta died on Saturday at the age of 59.

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In a podcast on Hussain Zaidi Files, Sanjay spoke about how he and Anuradha separated after seven years of marriage due to issues in their relationship. The two filed for divorce and spent the next seven years apart. However, they never completely lost touch, as their families and pets continued to bring them together.

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Recalling how they remained connected during their separation, Sanjay said, "I had other relationships during the time we were separated, but during this time there was this common factor between us, which was our two pets who used to live with me. So, she would come almost once a week, twice a week to meet them. During that time we would also meet. There was also this strong connect - she was really attached to my mother, who used to live separately, and I was very attached to her family. So, every birthday, wedding, Diwali - everything was celebrated together. So we never really went out of touch completely."

'Never fell out of love with her'

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Deep Dive How did Sanjay Gupta and Anuradha Gupta stay in touch during their seven-year separation? Their pets brought them together regularly, and they continued celebrating family occasions such as birthdays, weddings and Diwali. Sanjay also remained close to Anuradha’s family, while she was attached to his mother. Why did Sanjay Gupta propose to Anuradha again after their separation? Sanjay said he never stopped loving Anuradha and that neither of them had been able to move on. He asked her to give their relationship another chance, and she agreed. How long were Sanjay Gupta and Anuradha Gupta apart before they reunited? The couple spent seven years apart after separating and filing for divorce. They later reunited after Sanjay proposed to Anuradha again.

{{^usCountry}} He eventually decided to propose to Anuradha again, realising that neither of them had been able to move on. Recalling the moment, he said, "I separated from her, but I never fell out of love with her. Then one fine day, I just went up to her and proposed to her and said what is the point of living like this. You have not been able to move on and same with me, so let’s give ourselves another shot. I was lucky that she said yes. " {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He eventually decided to propose to Anuradha again, realising that neither of them had been able to move on. Recalling the moment, he said, "I separated from her, but I never fell out of love with her. Then one fine day, I just went up to her and proposed to her and said what is the point of living like this. You have not been able to move on and same with me, so let’s give ourselves another shot. I was lucky that she said yes. " {{/usCountry}}

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The couple reunited and remained together until his death. They also had two kids - son, Shivaansh Gupta, and, daughter, Dalai Gupta.

About Sanjay Gupta's death

Sanjay Gupta died on Saturday at the age of 59. He was found at his home in Versova after an apparent fall late on Friday night. According to the police, he suffered a severe head injury. His family found him the following morning and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.