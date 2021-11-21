In wedding video, Rajkummar Rao welcomes Patralekhaa with whistles, she puts sindoor on his forehead. Watch

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have released their wedding video and it has a potpourri of emotions. The video begins with Rajkummar standing at the mandap, watching Patralekhaa walking up to him.

The Roohi star welcomes her with loud whistles before they exchange ‘I love yous’ with hand gestures. After she finds a place beside him, Patralekhaa tells him, “Raj, it's been 11 years but I just feel like I know you since a lifetime and not only this lifetime. I am sure it has been many lifetimes.”

A montage of the ceremony is played while Raj, through a voice-over, shared his thoughts about his relationship with Patralekhaa. “Honestly, it has been 10-11 years but it still feels like we've just started dating. We just love each other's company so much, we thought let's just do it. Let's just be husband and wife,” he says.

Soon, the video shows glimpses of the couple exchanging garlands, Rajkummar dancing during the pheras and hugging each other after the ceremony. “We keep saying this to each other but we are soulmates and I truly, truly believe that. Thank you for being my wife,” Rajkummar tells Patralekhaa at the ceremony.

The video ends with Rajkummar applying vermilion to her forehead and prompting her to do the same. Rajkummar shared the video with the caption ‘Us’ along with a heart emoji whereas Patralekhaa wrote, “Sharing a glimpse of the most beautiful day of our lives with all of you.”

The video received love from many. Kriti Sanon commented, “So beautiful!” Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Awww just beautiful.” Farah Khan, who was also a guest at the wedding, wrote, “I've got tears in my eyes all over again.” Fans too showered the couple with love.

“Crying so much love,” one commented. “The filmy man couldn't get a more filmy wedding congratulations,” wrote another. The wedding film was shot by the same team behind Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding video - The Wedding Filmer.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot in Chandigarh, on November 15.