IndiaatCannes! Nargis Fakhri had ‘jitters’ on walking the red carpet: Prayed that I don’t fall

Actor Nargis Fakhri made a surprise appearance at the Cannes 2022 red carpet. Fakhri wore a beige pink Nedo dress. “It was an extravagant dress,” Fakhri gushes, adding: “I received so many compliments, even I was shocked by how many compliments I received.” Talking about the dress, she says “it was love at first sight”. “It fitted like a glove. I knew it was meant for me,” she adds.

Although she has been a supermodel and walking on the ramp or a red carpet is no biggie for Fakhri, she admits this one was different. “I did have pre-jitters, I was a little stressed about walking the red carpet as walking for Cannes is a big thing. You want everything to work out. You are praying that you don’t fall or step on your dress or that any mishaps happen. But I think once I got on the red carpet, the feeling that I’m familiar with the space kicked in. Then you feel at ease,” she explains.

Fakhri reveals that “the government of India invited” her this year for the film festival. “I specially came to Cannes this year as India was the country of honour. I was really excited that the film festival was highlighting Indian cinema. It made me proud. Also, it was really great to know that the Indian government was giving a platform to artists to showcase their work,” she explains.

At the French Riviera, Fakhri was amused by it’s “weather and lovely restaurants”. “I enjoyed watching people at the Cannes film festival and see the different fashion choices people had,” she quips.

The actor also bumped into Aditi Rao Hydari with whom she shared the screen space in Rockstar (2011). “It was so lovely to meet her, it was like a blast from the past. To know that we are still friendly and can have a lovely conversation was endearing,” she signs off.