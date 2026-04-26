Meet only Indian star with twenty 100 crore hits: Outsider who beat Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Vijay, Rajinikanth, Ranveer

It was less than two decades ago that the 100-crore club was established when Aamir Khan’s Ghajini became the first Indian film to collect ₹100 crore net domestically. Since then, close to 150 Indian films have crossed that milestone, some big, many small. Many actors have multiple films in the club, a testament to their sustained success. And while stars like the Khans, Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Kamal Haasan all feature multiple times in the list, only one star has 20 entries in the 100-crore club.

Actor with the most ₹ 100-crore hits

The star who rules Bollywood's 100-crore club.

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With Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla crossing the ₹100-crore mark at the Indian box office, Akshay Kumar now has 20 films that have earned over ₹100 crore net in India. This is the most by any lead star, ahead of Salman Khan’s 18. What is interesting is that of these 20, six have come post-pandemic, showing that the actor has continued to churn out money-making films even as fewer audiences are going to theatres. The success of Bhooth Bangla, followed by Housefull 5 and Kesari 2, also marks a revival for Akshay, who saw a tough time immediately after the lockdowns, with the back-to-back failures of films like Samrat Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Bachchhan Paandey, and Raksha Bandhan.

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Indian actors with most ₹ 100 crore hits S No Actor 100 crore hits 1 Akshay Kumar 20 2 Salman Khan 18 3 Ajay Devgn 16 4 Shah Rukh Khan 10 5 Ranveer Singh 9 6 Hrithik Roshan 8 = Rajinikanth 8 = Vijay 8 9 Prabhas 7 = Aamir Khan 7 = Ranbir Kapoor 7 View All

{{^usCountry}} How Akshay beat the Khans and other superstars {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How Akshay beat the Khans and other superstars {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Akshay Kumar’s 20 films in the 100-crore club is a record he set through smart film selection and a prolific golden run that lasted from 2007 to 2019. During this time, Akshay often worked in 3-4 films a year, maximising his chances of box-office success. His contemporaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn limited themselves to just 1-2 films a year, while Aamir starred in fewer still. By controlling the budgets of his films, Akshay ensured he appeared in more films in the same time period, giving him the enviable record of 20 films in the list. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akshay Kumar’s 20 films in the 100-crore club is a record he set through smart film selection and a prolific golden run that lasted from 2007 to 2019. During this time, Akshay often worked in 3-4 films a year, maximising his chances of box-office success. His contemporaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn limited themselves to just 1-2 films a year, while Aamir starred in fewer still. By controlling the budgets of his films, Akshay ensured he appeared in more films in the same time period, giving him the enviable record of 20 films in the list. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar's latest film, has collected over ₹100 crore in India. (ANI)

Salman follows with 18 such films, followed by Ajay with 16 and Shah Rukh with 10. After the success of the two Dhurandhar films, Ranveer Singh has entered the top 5 with nine 100-crore hits to his name. From down south, Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Vijay have eight 100-crore hits each, while Telugu star Prabhas has seven.

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Akshay is likely to extend his lead in the coming two years with projects like Haiwaan and Welcome to the Jungle lined up, along with the planned third Hera Pheri film.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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