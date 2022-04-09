India's Got Talent Season 9: Shilpa Shetty gifts contestant a doll house, fans call it a 'wonderful gesture'. Watch

Sony Entertainment Television shared a clip from the upcoming episode of India's Got Talent Season 9 on Instagram. In the video, show's judge Shilpa Shetty is seen gifting a contestant a doll house. The show airs on Sony TV at 8 pm on weekends. (Also Read: India’s Got Talent: Shilpa Shetty goes ‘arre baap re’, Badshah is stunned as Rajasthani contestant dances on swords)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Shilpa covers contestant Nandini's eyes, before gifting her a doll house. In the video, Shilpa asks Nandini, “Did you give your best?” to which Nandini replies, “Yes.” After this, Shilpa opens Nandini's eyes giving her a look at the doll house before her. The young contestants responds with, she goes “wow.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section, appreciating Shilpa's act. One fan commented, “Wonderful gesture Shilpa.”

The other judges of India's Got Talent Season 9's are Kirron Kher, Manoj Muntashir, and Badshah. Shilpa often shares videos and photos from the sets of the show on her social media.

Recently, when John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh came to the show to promote their film Attack, Shilpa shared a BTS video on social media. Sharing the clip, Shilpa wrote, “Ek slap mein poora map pesh kar diya. Humaare ‘Super Soldier’ ne poora #Attack plan kar diya (In one slap, he presented the whole map, and our super soldier planned the entire Attack). Aap log bhi zaroor dekhiyega, ‘Attack’ apne nazdeekee cinemas mein aaj se (Please watch attack at your nearby cinema halls).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa will be next seen in Sabbir Khan rom-com drama film Nikamma. The film will also star Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani, singer Shirley Setia and comedian Sunil Grover and is slated to release on June 17, 2022 Shilpa also has Sonal Joshi's film Sukhee in the pipeline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON