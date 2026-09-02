Meet India's most unsuccessful actor: 180 flops, no solo hit in 30 years; then gave 350 crore blockbuster at age 72

The bottom line of the Indian film industry, or anywhere in the world for that matter, is that an actor’s ability to shepherd a hit determines their career graph. If one sees a spate of box-office flops over a prolonged period of time, it is safe to assume that their prospects dwindle. But one Bollywood legend has defied this logic. In a career spanning five decades, this man has won a National Award, starred in the highest-grossing Indian film of its time, and then gone on to star in a staggering 180 flops, the highest-ever for a lead actor.

India’s most unsuccessful actor

India's most unsuccessful lead actor has starred in 180 flops.

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Mithun Chakraborty began his acting career in 1976 with Mrinal Sen’s Mrigayaa, which earned him a National Film Award, making him one of the few actors to receive it for their debut film. Success followed with Shaukeen and Ashanti in the 80s, before Disco Dancer turned him into a household name in 1982. But after the mid-80s, the actor opted for quantity over quality, often working in 8-12 films a year. The result was that many of them bombed at the box office.

Mithun also forayed to television by judging shows like Dance Dance Junior and Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. Most recently, he starred in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files.

In the 90s, as younger stars took over, Mithun resorted to working in small-budget action films that could be churned out in less than a month. During this decade, he starred in close to a hundred films, a majority of which bombed at the box office. His last solo hit as a hero was the 1995 release Raavan Raj, over 30 years ago.

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{{^usCountry}} In the 50 years that he has worked in films, Mithun has appeared in over 270 films (an exact number is impossible to determine). Of these, a staggering 180 have flopped at the box office. This includes at least 45 films labelled as box-office disasters. Only two other actors - Dharmendra and Jeetendra - have given even half as many flops as Mithun. For most top stars, the number is under 50. The two milestone bookends for Mithun {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the 50 years that he has worked in films, Mithun has appeared in over 270 films (an exact number is impossible to determine). Of these, a staggering 180 have flopped at the box office. This includes at least 45 films labelled as box-office disasters. Only two other actors - Dharmendra and Jeetendra - have given even half as many flops as Mithun. For most top stars, the number is under 50. The two milestone bookends for Mithun {{/usCountry}}

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Mithun’s career shot up in the 80s, with Disco Dancer being his biggest hit. In 1985, when the film released in Russia, it became the first Indian film to gross ₹100 crore worldwide, taking over the mantle of India’s highest-grossing film from Sholay. It held the record till Hum Aapke Hain Koun surpassed it in 1994. This was Mithun’s zenith.

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Mithun Chakraborty in Disco Dancer (Film still)

In the 2000s, the actor moved to supporting roles, appearing in many big films. His biggest success in this phase of his career came in 2022, when the actor was 72. He appeared in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, a sleeper hit that grossed ₹350 crore worldwide. It remains the highest-grossing film of the actor’s career.