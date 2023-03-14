Inside bride-to-be Alanna Panday's dreamy mehendi ceremony with Ananya Panday, Bobby Deol and more

Ananya Panday's cousin, social media influencer Alanna Panday is hosting a mehendi ceremony in Mumbai, with her family and close friends from Bollywood. Alanna is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday. The first pictures from the mehendi ceremony are out now and it looks mesmerising. Also read: Helen, Salma, Deanne Panday and others arrive for Alanna Panday's mehendi

Alanna and her fiancé Ivor McCray twinned in mint green traditional outfits. While she opted for a statement lehenga with lots of floral detailing, the groom-to-be wore a sherwani with an embroidered jacket. The first picture features them smiling, lost in love candidly, as they sat next to each other.

Alanna Panday and fiancé Ivor McCray at mehendi ceremony in Mumbai,

Another one captured the bride-to-be in her surreal mehendi look as she posed surrounded by indoor plants. It's followed by a close-up shot of her dewy, fresh-looking makeup. Alanna and Ivor also posed with their biggest smiles for a family picture. They were joined by Deanne and Chikki. Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Agnihotri too joined them in the frame.

Bride-to-be Alanna Panday at her mehendi ceremony.

Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotr, Alanna Panday, Ivor McCray, Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday at Sohail Khan's house in Mumbai.

The mehendi ceremony is taking place at actor Salman Khan's younger brother Sohail Khan's residence as the Khan family turned host. Celebrities like Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey were seen arriving a few minutes earlier.

Bobby Deol, his wife Tanya Deol, designer and Vidyut Jammwal's fiancée Nandita Mahtani, Salman Khan's stylist Ashley Rebello, Salma Khan and Helen also attended the ceremony. Besides them, Alanna's brother Ahaan Panday and Karan Mehta were also captured while arriving at the party venue. All of them wore pastel-coloured outfits, which seems to be part of the pre-wedding festivity theme.

Alanna Panday is a model and a digital content creator, based out of Los Angeles. Her fiancé Ivor is a photographer and videographer. She is getting married to Ivor McCray in Mumbai on March 16th, 2023. The couple got engaged in November 2021 after Ivor popped the question to her in the Maldives.

Announcing their engagement, Alanna wrote in a post, “Didn’t realise it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile everyday and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet @ivor I can’t wait to have a family with you!”

