Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Alia Bhatt's Maldives vacay with Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt: Dinner date, walk on the beach and more
bollywood

Inside Alia Bhatt's Maldives vacay with Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt: Dinner date, walk on the beach and more

Alia Bhatt recently joined her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mom Soni Razdan for a trip to the Maldives. Check out glimpses of their vacation.
Alia Bhatt with Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan.  
Updated on Oct 18, 2021 06:59 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Alia Bhatt was holidaying with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and their mother, actor Soni Razdan in the Maldives recently. Although Alia has only shared a picture from their trip, Soni has shared a reel on Instagram, featuring a few of their memorable moments on the island. 

The video, a mix of pictures and videos, featured a photo of Soni soaking up the sun and meeting Alia and Shaheen at a restaurant for dinner. Visuals of Soni walking on the beach, a view of their stay and a ride on their buggy were also a part of the clip. 

On the other hand, Shaheen had shared two pictures from the trip. One in which she was holding on to Alia's hand while a layer of sand covered their hands. In other, Alia took a selfie with Shaheen. 

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, in the sole post that Alia shared from the trip, the actor was seen wearing a blue bikini top and posing under the shadows of a tree. She had shared the post with the caption, “We are stars wrapped up in skin, the light you are looking for has always been within (photographer) by my very own starlight @shaheenb.” 

Alia's trip with her family came a few weeks after she rang in her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor's birthday in Rajasthan. The couple checked into a luxury resort in Jodhpur and spent time together as they celebrated his birthday. 

Also read: Step inside Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's luxurious 91k-per night suite in Rajasthan. See pics

Lately, Alia has been busy with her projects as well. In the past few days, she has been frequently photographed at a dubbing studio in Mumbai. Although it is still unclear which of her movies will release next, Alia has a number of movies preparing to release. These include RRR, Darlings, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Brahamstra. 

She has also announced an all-female travel movie with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, called Jee Le Zara, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt alia bhatt photos soni razdan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Neha Dhupia jokes she has been pregnant ‘ever since she has known Angad Bedi’

5

Inside Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's Maldives vacation

When Priyanka Chopra cried, said she wanted to ‘quit’ Bajirao Mastani

Kareena Kapoor says Aamir Khan has 'gone through a lot’ in the past two years
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP